India's Hockey World Cup Strategy: No Room For Complacency

Discover how India's Men's Hockey team, led by coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh, is meticulously preparing for their FIH Hockey World Cup opener against Wales, focusing on consistency and national pride.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India's head coach Craig Fulton stresses taking nothing for granted against Wales in the FIH Hockey World Cup opener.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh highlights the importance of consistent performance across all four quarters and avoiding complacency.

The team views the opening match as crucial for securing three points and setting a positive tone for the tournament.

Playing on India's Independence Day adds emotional significance, motivating the team to make the nation proud.

India has improved significantly since the Paris Olympics, particularly in defence and decision-making, aiming for a strong World Cup campaign.

India will take nothing for granted in their FIH Hockey World Cup campaign opener against Wales on Saturday, said head coach Craig Fulton, while captain Harmanpreet Singh underlined the importance of consistency across all four quarters of the match. Despite India entering the contest as favourites, Fulton urged his players to respect their opponents while remaining focused on their own game plan.

Coach Fulton's Strategy Against Underdogs

"Wales is the complete underdog and that's what a World Cup is about sometimes. You have got to play to your seeding and every team that's below you, you have got to concentrate and put full efforts in. We take nothing for granted," Fulton told PTI ahead of the match. "We are expecting a tough battle from them. At the same time, we need to put in 100 per cent focus and attention on our game plan and make sure that we have four consistent quarters of good focus."

The first match assumes significance in a tournament as demanding as the World Cup, and Fulton said India were determined to make a strong start and secure the full three points.

Importance Of A Strong Start And National Pride

"First match is very important in a tournament like the World Cup. Our emphasis is to make sure that we hit the ground running and are able to get three points convincingly," he said.

The opening match also falls on India's Independence Day, giving the occasion an added emotional significance for the team.

"It's a moment of national pride and we want to make the nation proud on Independence Day and start the tournament well, so it's a good omen," Fulton said.

Captain Harmanpreet On Team Preparation And Consistency

Captain Harmanpreet said the team had prepared extensively after analysing their opponents and would enter the match in a positive frame of mind.

"We have worked really hard for this tournament, having analysed all the teams deeply. We are playing against Wales after a long time but their style remains the same. We had a great training session ahead of the match, so the team is really upbeat," he said.

Harmanpreet echoed his coach's warning against complacency, saying every pool match would be crucial in determining India's progress in the tournament.

"We cannot take any team lightly and a good start is important to set the tone. All the three pool matches are important to us as they will help us going ahead in the tournament," he said.

Asked about the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, Harmanpreet said India would stick to their strategy of taking one match at a time.

"We will take one match at a time and make sure that we give our 100 per cent," he said.

Focus On Improvement And Legacy

The India captain also pointed to the improvements made since the team's bronze-medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, particularly in defence and decision-making.

"We have improved a lot since the Paris Olympic bronze medal finish. Defence looks solid and we are now playing smart hockey. How to convert 50-50 chances into 100 is important," he said.

Acknowledging that mistakes are inevitable, Harmanpreet said the team had repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining intensity and concentration throughout the match.

"We will make mistakes but we keep talking inside the team that we have to maintain consistency in all the four quarters," he said.

India's rich hockey legacy, Harmanpreet said, remains a source of motivation as the team seeks another major tournament triumph.

"Our legacy in hockey always motivates us. Just like we ended the wait for an Olympic medal, this time we will leave no stone unturned in the World Cup," he said.

With the Independence Day celebrations providing an added backdrop, Harmanpreet hoped the team could give the country another reason to celebrate.

"Happy Independence Day to the country. We will celebrate together after winning the medal," he said.