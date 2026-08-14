India's Hockey World Cup Strategy: No Room For Complacency

Discover how India's Men's Hockey team, led by coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh, is meticulously preparing for their FIH Hockey World Cup opener against Wales, focusing on consistency and national pride.
India will take nothing for granted in their FIH Hockey World Cup campaign opener against Wales on Saturday, said head coach Craig Fulton, while captain Harmanpreet Singh underlined the importance of consistency across all four quarters of the match. Despite India entering the contest as favourites, Fulton urged his players to respect their opponents while remaining focused on their own game plan.
Key Points
- India's head coach Craig Fulton stresses taking nothing for granted against Wales in the FIH Hockey World Cup opener.
- Captain Harmanpreet Singh highlights the importance of consistent performance across all four quarters and avoiding complacency.
- The team views the opening match as crucial for securing three points and setting a positive tone for the tournament.
- Playing on India's Independence Day adds emotional significance, motivating the team to make the nation proud.
- India has improved significantly since the Paris Olympics, particularly in defence and decision-making, aiming for a strong World Cup campaign.
Coach Fulton's Strategy Against Underdogs
Importance Of A Strong Start And National Pride"First match is very important in a tournament like the World Cup. Our emphasis is to make sure that we hit the ground running and are able to get three points convincingly," he said.The opening match also falls on India's Independence Day, giving the occasion an added emotional significance for the team."It's a moment of national pride and we want to make the nation proud on Independence Day and start the tournament well, so it's a good omen," Fulton said.
Captain Harmanpreet On Team Preparation And ConsistencyCaptain Harmanpreet said the team had prepared extensively after analysing their opponents and would enter the match in a positive frame of mind."We have worked really hard for this tournament, having analysed all the teams deeply. We are playing against Wales after a long time but their style remains the same. We had a great training session ahead of the match, so the team is really upbeat," he said.
Harmanpreet echoed his coach's warning against complacency, saying every pool match would be crucial in determining India's progress in the tournament."We cannot take any team lightly and a good start is important to set the tone. All the three pool matches are important to us as they will help us going ahead in the tournament," he said.Asked about the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, Harmanpreet said India would stick to their strategy of taking one match at a time."We will take one match at a time and make sure that we give our 100 per cent," he said.