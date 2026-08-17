Hockey World Cup: Coach Fulton highlights defensive woes after England defeat

India's men's hockey team faced a significant setback in the Hockey World Cup, losing 4-2 to England due to critical defensive errors, prompting urgent calls for improved discipline ahead of their crucial match against Pakistan.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's men's hockey team lost 4-2 to England in a crucial World Cup pool match.

Head coach Craig Fulton identified defensive lapses in the third quarter as the primary reason for the defeat.

Player Manpreet Singh also stressed the need for greater defensive discipline and better penalty corner conversion.

The team must regroup quickly for their upcoming, vital pool match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Despite creating chances, India struggled to convert penalty corners against a strong English defence.

India head coach Craig Fulton admitted that his side's defensive lapses in the third quarter proved costly as England handed them a 4-2 defeat in their men's Hockey World Cup second pool match on Monday.

India had a strong first half and scored two goals in the second quarter but struggled to maintain the same defensive intensity after the break.

Coach Fulton's Assessment

"The first half was good. We got PCs on the counter-attack and came back nicely with a bit more control. In the third quarter our defence was not as good as it was supposed to be," Fulton said after the match.

"England played like a world number three team. We created a few chances but couldn't convert those."

Fulton, however, said India must quickly regroup for their final pool match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday in which they can't afford to lose.

"If we had won today, we still have to do the business in the next game. We just have to be better on the ball in the final match and show a bit of composure. We needed to press out and put some pressure on them," he said.

Manpreet Singh On Defensive Woes

"The forward line played well but we needed to score three-plus goals and we could only score two. It's just the second match and we will learn from this loss. We have another big opportunity against Pakistan and the boys are motivated for that."

India's most experienced player Manpreet Singh also rued India's defensive lapses, while stressing the need for greater discipline against Pakistan.

"We were playing so well till the third quarter but there were a few defensive lapses in the last quarter which cost us. Overall, the performance was good but the defence has to be very strong against the top teams and we need to convert our chances also," Manpreet said.

India tried different variations from penalty corners but England's defence held firm.

"We were trying variations on PCs but they defended well. We cannot underestimate any team. Pakistan also have good penalty corner specialists, so we must not concede PCs against them. We have to earn more PCs in the upcoming matches," he said.

Manpreet said that India played according to structure and continued to create opportunities till the last.

"Our defenders broke their full press many times. It's a long tournament and we will learn from the mistakes. You cannot play with the same momentum for the whole 60 minutes, but we are creating opportunities till the last minute. There is a structure of playing and we follow that."