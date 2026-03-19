HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain

Full day of play cancelled at Miami Open due to rain

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 09:07 IST

x

The ocean-blue Grandstand court was rendered unplayable due to the relentless downpour rendering all first-round matches unplayable at Miami Open on Wednesday.

A worker dries Butch Buchholz Court during a rain delay on day 2 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, FL, USA on Wednesday

IMAGE: A worker dries Butch Buchholz Court during a rain delay on day 2 of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, FL, USA on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

All first-round matches at the Miami Open scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled due to rain in South Florida and will be rescheduled, the tournament said.

Organisers had hoped the weather might improve to allow for a night session featuring American Venus Williams and Britain's Francesca Jones followed by Italy's Matteo Berrettini facing Frenchman Alexandre Muller, but the ocean-blue Grandstand court was rendered unplayable due to the relentless downpour.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and 13th-ranked Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic are the defending champions at the WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, the second leg of the "Sunshine Double" that comes on the heels of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin hails Gambhir: 'He puts team ahead of individuals'
Ashwin hails Gambhir: 'He puts team ahead of individuals'
'Play Harpreet Brar Every Game': Bangar's Advice to PBKS
'Play Harpreet Brar Every Game': Bangar's Advice to PBKS
Why Sanju Samson's Hindi/Punjabi/Tamil Is Fluent...
Why Sanju Samson's Hindi/Punjabi/Tamil Is Fluent...
Sanju Samson Opens Up on Royals Exit, CSK Move
Sanju Samson Opens Up on Royals Exit, CSK Move
'Shreyas Iyer Is a Proven Cricketer'
'Shreyas Iyer Is a Proven Cricketer'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh3:26

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv0:49

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband0:42

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO