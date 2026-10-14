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FA Fines Fulham Boss Alvaro Arbeloa Over Man United Bias Claims

Updated: October 14, 2026 17:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined 25,000 pounds and warned by the FA after suggesting officials would not allow Manchester United to lose.

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa

IMAGE: Alvaro Arbeloa admitted the charge, with Fulham currently at the bottom of the Premier League standings. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Key Points

  • Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa received a 25,000 pound fine and a warning from the FA.
  • The fine was for comments made after Fulham's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September.
  • Arbeloa suggested that officials would not allow Manchester United to lose matches.
  • The FA alleged his comments implied bias and questioned the integrity of a match official. 

Fulham coach Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined 25,000 pounds ($33,163) and given a warning on Wednesday for comments he made after his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September, when he suggested officials would not allow United to lose.

United rescued a point at Craven Cottage on September 20, with Matheus Cunha's deflected equaliser arriving in the 89th minute of the Premier League fixture.

Arbeloa's Controversial Remarks

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa said: "I knew after the game against Manchester City that they don't let Manchester United lose here."

The former Real Madrid coach was referring to one of United's previous league matches, when Erling Haaland scored the winner in 10-man City's 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. The strike was initially disallowed for offside before being awarded following a lengthy and contentious VAR review.

FA's Stance and Arbeloa's Admission

"It was alleged that the Fulham head coach acted in an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official," the Football Association (FA) said in a statement.

The FA added that Arbeloa admitted the charge. The 43-year-old Spaniard, who took charge of Fulham in July, is still searching for his first league win with the London club, who sit bottom of the standings with two points from six matches.

Source: REUTERS
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Alvaro ArbeloaPoints FulhamManchester UnitedCraven CottageMatheus Cunha

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