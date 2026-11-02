Japan Secures Third Place With Victory Over Malaysia In Asian Champions Trophy

Japan secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, positioning themselves for a semi-final rematch.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Japan defeated Malaysia 2-1 in their final round-robin match on Monday.

Kentaro Fukuda scored both goals for Japan in the 24th and 54th minutes.

Japan finished third in the standings with nine points from five matches.

China and Bangladesh played out a 1-1 draw, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

Japan is set to face Malaysia again in the semi-finals.

Japan defeated Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia 2-1 in their final round-robin match to finish third in the standings at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Japan's Victory And Tournament Standings

Japan ended their round-robin campaign with nine points from five matches.

Kentaro Fukuda (24th, 54th minutes) scored twice through field goals for Japan after Malaysia had taken the lead in the 10th minute through a field effort.

Earlier in the day, China and Bangladesh played out a 1-1 draw in their final round-robin match of the tournament to finish at the bottom of the standings.

China took the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Benhai Chen in the second minute before Bangladesh equalised through Ashraful Islam's penalty stroke in the 38th minute.

China and Bangladesh are out of the semi-final reckoning, having finished fifth and sixth respectively.

India will take on South Korea in their final round-robin match next.

India are likely to face South Korea in the semi-final on Wednesday, while Japan are set to take on Malaysia again in the other last-four match.