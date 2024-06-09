News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » From Wushu champ to UFC winner: Puja's journey to MMA

From Wushu champ to UFC winner: Puja's journey to MMA

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 09, 2024 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Puja Tomar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Tomar/X

India's Puja Tomar scripted history as she became the first mixed martial arts fighter from the country to win a bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in UFC Louisville in Kentucky.

Debutant Tomar eked out a 30-27, 27-30, 29-28 split-decision win over Brazil's Rayanne dos Santos in the straw-weight (52kg) bout on Saturday.

"This win is not my win. This win is for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters. before everyone thought that Indian fighters did not stand anywhere. I only thought I have to win and show the world that Indian fighters are not losers," Tomar told Sony Sport Network after her win.

 

The 30-year-old, known as "cyclone", signed a contract with the UFC last year in October to become the first woman from India to compete in the biggest Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

Anshul Jubli and Bharat Kandare have represented India on the world stage in the UFC, as has Canada-based Arjan Singh Bhullar.

"I feel great, I had come from home thinking that I will win. I have worked really hard that's why I am here and the crowd is cheering me. I was very strong and motivated so that's why I won."

Puja Tomar

Born in Budhana village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Tomar is a five-time national wushu champion and also has a background in karate and taekwondo.

"I was confident of winning, I attacked a lot. But I wasn't able to give my 100 percent. I felt pressured in the second round. I need to improve on a lot of skills like take downs."

"My MMA journey was not easy, this win is for my mother, she has fought with the world for me. So this win is for her."

She has competed in other tournaments including Matrix Fight Night, where she won the straw-weight title twice.

MMA is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports from around the world.

Ultimate Fighting Championship is an American mixed martial arts promotion company.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan
SEE: India ready to face-off against Pakistan
Wade-Umpire Menon get into a heated exchange
Wade-Umpire Menon get into a heated exchange
SEE: New York Ready For THE MATCH
SEE: New York Ready For THE MATCH
Gauff-Siniakova win French Open women's doubles title
Gauff-Siniakova win French Open women's doubles title
Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange
Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange
Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip
Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in; TMC, Left to skip
Warner calls time on World Cups, focuses on IPL
Warner calls time on World Cups, focuses on IPL

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Queen of clay' Iga wears her perfectionism with pride

'Queen of clay' Iga wears her perfectionism with pride

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

'Rohit ko aur Virat ko apne acche dost samjho'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances