'I Want To Win Gold At World Cup, Asian Games, Olympics'

IMAGE: Jugraj Singh's journey from selling water bottles at the Attari-Wagah border to becoming one of India's top hockey talents is a powerful testament to the importance of resilience and perseverance. Photographs: Hockey India League

From selling water bottles at the Attari-Wagah border to becoming the top scorer in the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-2025, hockey star Jugraj Singh's inspirational journey is a tale of resilience and determination.



The 28 year old netted 12 goals in the tournament, playing a crucial role in the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers' HIL title-winning campaign. His defining moment came in the final, where he scored a stunning hat-trick against thw Hyderabad Toofans.



Born in Attari, Punjab, Jugraj's early years were marked by struggle. When his father, who served as a porter in the Indian Army, fell ill, he took on the responsibility of earning for his family at a young age by selling water bottles and flags.



'I never once questioned why I was doing it. At that time, my family was my top priority, and I knew that my hard work was the only way to support them and ensure we had food on the table,' Jugraj recalled his struggling days.



'Selling water bottles and flags was my way of supporting my family when we had no other income. I believed that hard work, in whatever form, would pave the way for my future, and it did,' he added.

Despite the hardships, his passion for hockey, inspired by his elder brother, never wavered as he started playing hockey at the age of seven.

'He deserves all the credit for where I am today.'

Jugraj's perseverance culminated in an outstanding performance during his first-ever HIL season, where he netted 12 goals and played a pivotal role in his team's triumph. His memorable hat-trick in the final was the icing on the cake.



'Scoring a hat-trick in a final is something every player dreams of. I didn't plan it, but once I scored two goals, I felt in my zone and went for the third. Winning the top-scorer award in my maiden HIL season is a huge personal milestone, which I'll cherish for a lifetime.'

'I knew the HIL was a big opportunity for me to show what I'm capable of. I wanted to prove that I could be a reliable goal-scorer and penalty corner converter not just for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers but also for the Indian team. This tournament has given me the perfect stage to demonstrate my skills.



'I always focused on reading the opposition goalkeepers before each match, which helped me convert penalty corners. I have made it a point to learn from every tournament, every game, and every player, whether senior or junior. I constantly work on improving myself, and will continue to do so till the day I'm playing hockey.'



He credited Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Captain Rupinder Pal Singh for trusting him with crucial penalty corners in the HIL. 'Rupinder's faith in me allowed me to prove my worth on the field. He guided me throughout the tournament, and I owe a lot of my success to his mentorship.'

'I want to win Gold at the World Cup, Asian Games and the Olympics. That's my next big goal, and I will continue to work hard and prepare myself for these challenges.



'I've faced my share of obstacles, but I've always believed that hard work can overcome anything.

'I will continue to work hard as long as I have the strength to play for my India, because this country has given me everything.'