From Neeraj to Mirabai: Watch Out For These Indian Stars At CWG 2026

As India prepares to send a formidable 125-member contingent to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, all eyes will be on star athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borgohain, who are poised to lead the nation's medal hunt alongside promising young talents.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Key Points India will send a 125-member contingent to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, comprising 77 men and 48 women across 13 disciplines.

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist and Gold Coast 2018 champion, returns to the CWG after missing the previous edition and is a strong gold medal favourite.

Mirabai Chanu aims for a historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, having won in 2018 and 2022.

Rising talents like Gurindervir Singh (sprint), Aryan Nehra (swimming), and Animesh Kujur (sprint) are also expected to make an impact.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will spearhead India's boxing campaign, while Tejaswin Shankar and Parul Chaudhary are key athletic contenders.

India will head to Glasgow with a 125-member contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring 77 men and 48 women across 13 disciplines, including para sports.

While several athletes will be chasing podium finishes, a few established stars and rising talents are expected to lead India's medal charge.

Neeraj Chopra

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he returns to the Commonwealth Games. The two-time Olympic medallist and Gold Coast 2018 champion missed the Birmingham edition due to injury, but he will once again be India's biggest athletics attraction. If fully fit, Chopra will be among the favourites for gold.

Gurindervir Singh

One of India's quickest sprinters, Gurindervir Singh has steadily climbed the ranks with medals at the Asian Youth Championships, Asian Junior Championships and South Asian Games. Glasgow offers him another opportunity to showcase his speed on a major international stage.

Animesh Kujur

Animesh Kujur heads to Glasgow after a string of impressive performances on the international circuit. Medals at the Asian Championships, World University Games and BRICS Games have marked him out as one of India's most promising sprinters.

Tejaswin Shankar

Few Indian athletes have been as versatile as Tejaswin Shankar. The first Indian to cross the 8,000-point mark in the decathlon, he has already won medals at the Commonwealth and Asian levels. He will be aiming to add another memorable chapter to his career in Glasgow.

Parul Chaudhary

Parul Chaudhary has become one of India's most dependable distance runners. The Asian Games champion has consistently delivered on the continental stage and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai Chanu

A familiar face on the Commonwealth podium, Mirabai Chanu is chasing history in Glasgow. Having won gold at both Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, the Olympic silver medallist has the chance to complete a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles. She will also carry the Indian flag during the athletes' parade.

Lovlina Borgohain

Olympic bronze medallist and world champion Lovlina Borgohain will once again spearhead India's boxing campaign. With her experience and proven pedigree, she will be among the country's strongest medal contenders in Glasgow.

Aryan Nehra

Aryan Nehra has emerged as one of India's brightest young swimmers. The national champion in both the 800m and 1500m freestyle, he also became the first Indian to break the eight-minute barrier in the 800m freestyle. Expectations will be high as he takes on some of the world's best.

Pranati Nayak

Known for her consistency in the vault, Pranati Nayak has built an impressive international resume with podium finishes at the World Cup and Asian Championships. She will be looking to translate that form into a strong Commonwealth Games performance.