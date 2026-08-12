From Flood-Hit Home To Karate Gold: Assam Teen Janmoni's Inspirational Story

Seventeen-year-old Janmoni Konwar from Assam showcased incredible resilience by winning a gold medal at the National Karate Championship in Delhi, triumphing over personal tragedy after her family lost their home and livelihood to devastating floods.

IMAGE: Janmoni Konwar won gold at the National Karate Championship in Delhi. Photographs: Sabir Nishat

Key Points Janmoni Konwar, a 17 year old from Jorhat, Assam, secured a gold medal at the National Karate Championship in Delhi.

Her family's home and fishery, their primary source of income, were submerged by floods on July 19, forcing them to live in a makeshift shelter on an embankment.

The family had planned to sell fish from their fishery to fund Janmoni's trip to Delhi, but the floods destroyed this plan.

Alakh Pandey of Physics Wallah and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita provided financial assistance, enabling Janmoni to participate in the championship.

On the evening of August 9, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar returned home to a tarpaulin shelter on an embankment in Assam.

Just hours earlier, she had been in New Delhi, where she had won a gold medal at the National Karate Championship.

For most young athletes, returning home as a National champion would mean celebrations, a warm bed and the embrace of family.

For Janmoni, there was none of that.

Her home in Bhogdoiporia Gaon in eastern Assam's Jorhat district had been submerged by floodwaters on July 19. Her family had been living on an embankment since then, in a makeshift shelter that offered little protection from the elements.

Yet, as Janmoni returned with her gold medal, her family saw something more than a sporting achievement.

Her victory was a reminder that the floods had taken away much from them, but not her dreams.

The Flood That Changed Everything

The embankment breached barely 150 metres from the family home.

The water rushed in so quickly that there was little time to salvage their belongings. The family managed to rescue some important documents -- and, crucially, Janmoni's medals and prizes.

Almost everything else was lost.

Their house was submerged. The fishery that the family had built and maintained for years suffered extensive damage. Ducks and poultry were swept away.

The family managed to rescue their buffaloes and moved them to a safer location near the embankment. That is where they eventually made their own temporary home.

But the loss of the fishery was particularly painful.

It was not merely a source of income. The family had been raising fish for nearly three years with a specific purpose -- to sell them and use the money to send Janmoni to Delhi for the National Championship.

"We had planned to sell the fish and send Janmoni to Delhi for her competition. The floods shattered everything," recalls her elder brother Krishnamoni Konwar.

Dreams Nearly Drowned

Janmoni began learning karate when she was just five.

She trained at a local club and practised wherever she could, including in the courtyard of her home.

Her hard work gradually began to show. She won a bronze medal in 2023 and followed it with gold in 2025. The 2026 National Karate Championship was expected to be another important milestone in her young career.

Then came the floods.

With the family struggling to meet even its basic needs, paying for a national-level competition in Delhi seemed impossible.

The destruction of their fishery had wiped out the money they had hoped to use for her travel. Rail services were also disrupted by the floods.

Janmoni was on the verge of giving up the competition but help came from an unexpected quarter.

A Helping Hand Arrives

Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, had become personally involved in relief efforts for flood-affected people in Assam. When he learnt about Janmoni's predicament, he stepped in.

Pandey sponsored the team's journey to Delhi and back, arranged accommodation and provided the family with Rs 3 lakh.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also extended support to Janmoni's family, providing Rs 10,000.

For a family struggling to rebuild its life after the floods, the assistance made it possible for Janmoni to continue pursuing the opportunity she had worked towards for years.

"Pandey Sir was a God-sent messenger for us," the family says.

Training on an Embankment

While her family remained occupied with survival -- rebuilding their temporary shelter, looking after their livestock and trying to recover from the destruction -- Janmoni returned to training.

Her training ground was no longer the regular facility. It was the embankment where her family was taking shelter.

For a 17 year old preparing for a national championship, the circumstances were extraordinary. But Janmoni continued practising.

The floods had disrupted almost every aspect of her family's life. They had taken away their home, damaged their livelihood and left them dependent on a temporary shelter.

They could not, however, take away the discipline that years of karate training had instilled in her.

Eventually, Janmoni made it to Delhi. And she came back a national champion.

A Champion Returns Home

Janmoni returned to Assam through Dibrugarh airport on Monday, August 10.

There was no grand welcome. The floods had left her family with little more than a tarpaulin shelter on an embankment.

That is where the national champion returned after her journey to the top of the podium. Her gold medal now hangs alongside the medals and prizes the family had managed to save from the flood.

The contrast could hardly be starker. The house is gone. The fishery has been devastated. Much of the family's belongings have been washed away.

But Janmoni's dream survived.

And on that embankment in Jorhat, a young karate champion is beginning the next chapter of her life -- with a gold medal to remind her that even when everything else is swept away, determination can remain.