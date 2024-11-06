News
Home  » Sports » From Djokovic to Rybakina: Ivanisevic's surprising coaching move

From Djokovic to Rybakina: Ivanisevic's surprising coaching move

November 06, 2024 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Goran Ivanisevic

IMAGE: Goran Ivanisevic is hired to coach world number five Elena Rybakina for the 2025 season. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Goran Ivanisevic said he never envisioned himself coaching on the WTA Tour but decided to join up with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because he "needed a U-turn" after parting ways with Novak Djokovic.

 

The Croatian helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March and on Friday was hired to coach world number five Rybakina for the 2025 season.

Ivanisevic, who also won Wimbledon in 2001 as a player, has previously coached only male players, including Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

"I know that many people found it odd and that people were surprised by our collaboration, but not me – I needed a U-turn after Novak," the 53-year-old told the Tennis Majors website in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I won everything with Novak, so I am extremely looking forward to this new challenge. Honestly, during my time on the ATP Tour, I never pictured myself on the women's tour, but I don't see myself in men's tennis at the moment."

Rybakina won titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart in the first half of 2024 but then missed several tournaments due to illness and injury.

The Kazakh has lost her opening two matches at the ongoing WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
