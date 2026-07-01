From Cowboy to Viking: Haaland's viral FIFA World Cup moment

Discover how star striker Erling Haaland celebrated Norway's dramatic FIFA World Cup Round of 16 qualification with viral cowboy and Viking-themed social media posts, marking another significant milestone in his career.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrated Norway's World Cup Round of 16 qualification with fun cowboy and Viking-themed posts after scoring the late winner against Ivory Coast. Photograph: Erling Haaland/X

Key Points Erling Haaland led Norway to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a late winner against Ivory Coast.

Haaland celebrated Norway's victory and qualification with unique cowboy-themed social media posts.

The star striker also shared a Viking-themed image, embracing his national heritage after the win.

Haaland achieved an international milestone, becoming the fastest player to score 60 goals for Norway.

Norway is set to face Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Norway star striker Erling Haaland shared a light-hearted post on social media after his side secured a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

Taking to X after the win, Haaland posted two photographs of himself dressed in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with the caption, "Howdy!"

In another X post, Haaland celebrated his side's qualification for the Round of 16 by sharing a Viking-themed photograph on social media following their comfortable victory.

In a post on X, Haaland shared a picture of himself wearing a Viking horned helmet while dressed in Norway's national team jersey, captioning the image with the Norway flag emoji and a red heart emoji.

In another post on X, Haaland celebrated reaching another international milestone by sharing after becoming the fastest player to score 60 goals for his national team.

Haaland's Match-Winning Performance Secures Norway's Progress

Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday.

Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner. With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance. It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match.

Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16.