Sjored Marijne's Masterclass: Guiding India To Asian Games Gold And Olympic Berth

Under the transformative leadership of head coach Sjored Marijne, the Indian women's hockey team clinched a historic Asian Games gold, securing their coveted spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait by winning the Asian Games gold medal, defeating Paris Olympic silver medallists China 1-0.

This victory secured the team's direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a significant achievement for Indian sports.

Head coach Sjored Marijne is credited with transforming a divided and low-confidence squad into a fearless, united side within nine months of his return.

Marijne's coaching approach included giving instructions in Hindi and fostering clarity and freedom for players to express themselves on the field.

Under Marijne's guidance, the team also achieved its best World Cup finish in 52 years, placing fifth, before clinching the Asian Games gold.

"The job is not done yet." Sjored Marine sounded typically understated when midfielder Neha explored the head coach's reaction on India's entry into the Asian Games final.

But a day later, India ended a prolonged 44-year wait, grabbing the women's hockey gold beating Paris Olympic silver medallists China 1-0 in the final.

The team also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Soon, Marijne settled into a well-deserved celebration time with his players in the locker room.

Historic Asian Games Gold And Olympic Qualification

But the Dutchman, who returned as India's head coach in January, inherited a divided dressing room short on confidence and disrupted by injuries.

However, nine months later, he transformed that group into a fearless, united side that produced its best World Cup finish - fifth - in 52 years before adding an Asian Games gold.

Marijne struck an immediate chord with the players, giving instructions, mostly in Hindi: "thoda aage," "peeche ja," "Deepu, bhag," "Shilpi pass."

There have been no elaborate '70-minute' speeches before important matches, as he believed in his players.

The players too think that Marijne has given them clarity and freedom, allowing them to express themselves on the field.

That approach has worked from young defender Sakshi Rana to veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia.

Coach Marijne's Transformative Impact

But a year ago, such a turnaround was difficult to imagine.

An inconsistent India were eliminated from the FIH Pro League and injuries had further unsettled the squad.

Marijne gradually turned the wheel.

India returned to the Pro League after winning the FIH Nations Cup, then finished a historic fifth at the World Cup despite 11 players making their debuts in the tournament.

However, his rebuilding process was not entirely about tactics. He eliminated divisions within the group and created a sense of collectiveness, resorting to methods like tying unity bands around the players' wrists.

The support staff too played an important role in that process, with scientific advisor Wayne Lombard, drag-flick consultant Taeke Takema, assistant coach Mathias Villa and other performance specialists working closely with the players.

The results were evident at the World Cup, where India lost only once- to co-hosts and eventual champions the Netherlands - with both goals coming from penalty corners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Marijne's contribution while addressing the Indian diaspora at The Hague during his visit to the Netherlands in May.

"Dutch coaches have also contributed significantly to improving Indian hockey. Our women's hockey team has been performing exceptionally well for some time now. Coach Marijne has played a key role in this," Modi had said.

The Road To Los Angeles Olympics

But deep inside, Marijne will know that the Asian Games triumph still constitutes only the first step, however glossy it is.

The road to the Los Angeles Olympics begins now - for him and the team.