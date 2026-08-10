From borrowed rifle to Asian Games: Vidarsa K Vinod's journey of sacrifice and resilience

The inspiring journey of Vidarsa K Vinod, a Kerala shooter who overcame financial challenges and training obstacles to secure her spot in India's Asian Games squad for the 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions events.

IMAGE: 27-year-old Kozhikode shooter, Vidarsa K Vinod began shooting through the NCC in 2018 without initially aspiring to an international career. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports /X

Key Points Vidarsa K Vinod, a 27-year-old from Kerala, has earned a place in India's Asian Games squad for 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Her journey involved significant financial sacrifices, including her family taking a loan to buy her first rifle, and training with borrowed equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a year-long halt in her training, but she maintained physical fitness and mental preparation.

Support from her husband, Manu S Ravi, and coach Manoj Kumar, along with joining the SAI National Centre of Excellence, were pivotal in her progress.

Vidarsa aims to become World No. 1, focusing on self-improvement and consistent training, and praises NRAI's transparent selection process.

From training with a borrowed rifle to earning an Asian Games berth, Vidarsa K Vinod's inspiring shooting journey is one of sacrifice and resilience. When Vidarsa K Vinod first picked up a rifle through the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in 2018, she was not chasing international medals. The youngster from Kerala's Kozhikode district simply wanted to experience shooting--and perhaps, one day, secure a government job. Eight years later, the 27-year-old has transformed that curiosity into a place in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where she will compete in both the 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions events. Her journey, however, has been built on resilience, sacrifice and the unwavering support of those closest to her.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

Born into a middle-class family, Vidarsa's father works as a contractor while her mother is a homemaker. With shooting being one of the most expensive Olympic sports, the dream of competing at the highest level often seemed financially out of reach. "I just wanted to experience shooting. I never imagined it would become my profession. When I became the aggregate champion at the Kerala State Championship despite training with borrowed equipment, I realised this was the sport I wanted to pursue," she said as per a press release.

As her performances improved, so did the financial demands. Competition rifles, ammunition, travel and accommodation for multiple national selection trials placed an enormous burden on the family. "Shooting is a beautiful sport, but it's also expensive. There were times when my parents could not afford to travel with me to competitions, so I started travelling alone to reduce the financial burden. Eventually in 2021, my family even took a loan so I could buy my first rifle. Looking back, that was one of the biggest investments they made--not just in equipment, but in my dream," Vidarsa said.

Pandemic Setback and Personal Support

The COVID-19 pandemic brought another setback. Since she was training with a rifle owned by her association, the lockdown meant she had no access to a weapon, and her shooting came to a complete halt for almost a year. Yet, even during those difficult months, she never stopped preparing physically. "I could not shoot, but I never stopped training. I focused on fitness, yoga and meditation because I knew I had to be ready whenever the opportunity returned," she said.

One of the most defining chapters of her journey also began at the shooting range. After the pandemic, Vidarsa met fellow rifle shooter Manu S Ravi, who would first become her friend, then her strongest supporter, and eventually her husband. Today, he serves as a shooting coach in Kerala and continues to play an integral role in her career. It was Manu who asked her a question that changed everything. Vidarsa recalled, "He simply asked me, 'Why do not you own a rifle?' At first, I laughed because buying one was not financially possible for us. But he made me realise that if I truly believed in my dream, I had to take that step. That conversation gave me the courage to speak to my parents, and together we decided to invest in my future."

Training in Delhi and Breakthrough

With guidance from her husband and under the coaching of Manoj Kumar, Vidarsa's performances began to soar. In 2022, she won her first national medal, reinforcing that the sacrifices were beginning to pay off. Determined to train in a stronger competitive environment, she later moved to New Delhi to train at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Living alone in a new city brought a fresh set of challenges. Not fluent in Hindi, Vidarsa had to adapt to an unfamiliar environment while managing her own meals, household responsibilities and rigorous training schedules. Meanwhile, her husband had returned to Kerala after taking up a coaching role.

"Living alone in Delhi was not easy. I had to cook for myself, manage everything on my own and continue training every day. There were moments when it became physically and mentally exhausting, but I knew these sacrifices were necessary if I wanted to represent India." The toughest moment came in early 2024 when financial pressures and repeated near misses almost convinced her to leave the sport altogether. "I had almost decided to quit. My family, my husband and my coach had sacrificed so much, and I felt guilty. But they never stopped believing in me, even when I was losing belief in myself."

SAI NCOE and Future Aspirations

That turning point arrived in 2024 when she earned a place in the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), where training, accommodation, nutrition and ammunition were provided, allowing her to focus entirely on performance. "Getting into the SAI NCOE changed everything. It removed many of the worries that had been holding me back and allowed me to focus on becoming a better shooter every single day," she said.

The hard work soon translated into results, with Vidarsa winning her maiden international medal at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championship before earning selection for the Asian Games. Despite competing alongside some of India's biggest names, she insists her only competition is herself. "I do not compete against other shooters. I compete against myself. My focus is always on following my process and becoming a better version of myself. If I do that consistently, the results will come."

She also praised the transparent and merit-based ecosystem created by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). "One thing I truly appreciate about the NRAI is that the entire system is based on performance. As an athlete, you know that if you perform consistently, you will earn opportunities and the support needed to progress. There is complete transparency in the selection process, which gives every shooter the confidence that their hard work will be rewarded. Once I started performing, the entire support system--from the High-Performance team to the coaches and support staff--was always there to guide me, listen to my concerns and help me improve," Vidarsa stated. "What I also value is that athletes have an open platform to share their concerns. Even the NRAI President, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, is approachable and willing to listen if we have any issues or suggestions. That gives athletes a lot of confidence because you know your voice matters," she added.

Vidarsa's story has also inspired the next generation within her own family. Her younger brother, who was previously preparing for civil services and an MBA, has now taken up shooting and is training as a pistol shooter after being encouraged by his sister. As she prepares for her Asian Games debut, Vidarsa remains grounded despite the milestone.

"Whether it's the Asian Games, a World Cup or a national competition, my approach doesn't change. Practice is where champions are made. If I give my best every day in training, I know I'll give my best in competition too." While an Asian Games appearance fulfils one dream, another continues to drive her every single day. "My biggest dream is to become World No. 1. I want to discover my full potential and keep improving every time I step onto the range."