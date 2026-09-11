From Auto Driver's Daughter to Record Holder: Ancy Sojan Eyes Asian Games Gold

Kerala's Ancy Sojan secured the women's long jump title at the Indian Athletics Series Final, boosting her confidence as she sets her sights on winning a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games.

IMAGE: Ancy Sojan won the long jump title with 6.76m in Delhi and now has her sights on Asian Games gold after breaking Anju Bobby George’s national record. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Ancy Sojan won the women's long jump title at the Indian Athletics Series Final with a best effort of 6.76m.

Sojan expressed strong confidence for the Asian Games, aiming for a gold medal and the emotional experience of hearing the national anthem.

She previously set a national record of 6.88m in June 2026, surpassing Anju Bobby George's long-standing record.

Sojan dedicated her national record achievement to her father and highlighted her long-term goal of crossing the seven-metre mark.

Her recent victory and national record have boosted her belief in her ability to push further both mentally and physically.

Kerala's Ancy Sojan clinched the women's long jump title with a best effort of 6.76m at the Indian Athletics Series Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, underlining her dominance in the event despite falling short of her own national record. Uttar Pradesh's Shaili Singh finished behind her at 6.65m.

Asian Games Ambition

Sojan said her victory has boosted her confidence ahead of the Asian Games, where she aims to be in even better shape and win gold for India, with the dream of hearing the national anthem on the podium. "I'm confident. This is my last and final preparation before Japan, and I'm sure I'll be in even better shape there. I'm aiming for gold. I want to hear the national anthem, have tears in my eyes and experience that proud moment. That's what I'm aiming for — to win gold for India," Sojan told the reporters.

Breaking Records and Personal Goals

Sojan had set the national record with a leap of 6.88m in June 2026 at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, outdoing Anju Bobby George's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was set during the 2004 Athens Olympics. Sojan reflected on the significance of breaking the 22-year-old national record, dedicating the achievement to her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, and recalling how she had long dreamed of crossing the seven-metre mark.

She said the milestone was the result of years of hard work and dedication and has strengthened her belief that she can push even further. "I am the girl who came from nothing. My father is an auto-rickshaw driver, and many people told me that I would not achieve anything. But my father always told me, 'We don't have any record in our name.' So, I wanted to give him this national record as a gift. Since I was a child, I have promised myself that I would cross the seven-metre mark as soon as possible. That has always been one of my biggest goals.

"Of course, I'm extremely happy that the national record now has my name on it. It has been a long journey filled with hard work and dedication, and this is the result of all those years. This achievement has shown me that mentally and physically, I can go even further. It motivates me to keep pushing myself, and I hope it inspires others as well," she added.