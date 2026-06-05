From ambitious teenager to historic finalist: Chwalinska's dream Paris journey

After years of disciplined training, personal sacrifices and an unwavering love for tennis, Maja Chwalinska has fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to reach a French Open final.

IMAGE: Maja Chwalinskay celebrates her upset win over Diana Shnaider in the French Open semifinal on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Maja Chwalinska's breakthrough run to the French Open final represents the culmination of more than a decade of dedication, discipline and belief in her dream of becoming a professional tennis player.

As a teenager, Chwalinska balanced an intensely structured schedule and significant personal sacrifices, supported by parents who prioritised her development on and off the court.

The 24-year-old's success in Paris carries special significance given her childhood affection for Roland Garros, the tournament she once named as her dream Grand Slam to win.

Maja Chwalinska's incredible run as the first qualifier to reach a French Open final in the professional era marks the fulfilment of an ambition the Polish 24-year-old has chased with relentless passion and discipline for over a decade.

Chwalinska beat Diana Shnaider in Thursday's semifinal and will take on a Russian opponent for the third consecutive round when she meets eighth seed Mirra Andreeva in Saturday's decider.

She has fought her way through nine matches at Roland Garros, dropping just one set, and old videos of a young Chwalinska have dominated Poland's social media in recent days.

A Polish player in the Paris final is no surprise in itself -- Iga Swiatek is a four-times winner -- but now the country is getting to know a less familiar name, and discovering how she made it this far.

A Dream Years in the Making

IMAGE: The first qualifier in the professional era to reach a French Open final, Maja Chwalinska has emerged as one of the tournament's biggest surprises. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

"To play this sport professionally, I think you need qualities like perseverance," a 13-year-old Chwalinska said in an archived TVP Katowice video.

"You have to keep working on yourself all the time and not give up."

In the same TV interview, her parents spoke about the sacrifices the young Chwalinska had to make.

Sacrifice, Structure and Single-Minded Focus

IMAGE: Maja Chwalinska will face fellow breakthrough star Mirra Andreeva in the French Open final on Saturday. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

"She has her entire day planned out from 6 am to 8 pm," her father, Tomasz, said, "organising everything around doing her homework at school so she doesn't have to miss training."

"Maja is still a child, but right now she has no time for childhood," added Marcela, her mother. "And she certainly won't have it in the future."

Even then, Chwalinska appeared well aware of the difficulties involved in making a career as an athlete.

"It might not work out, but in my adult life I would definitely like to do something connected with sports, with tennis," Chwalinska said in another video from 2014.

"And if becoming a tennis player doesn't work out, then I could be some kind of coach or maybe a commentator."

• Against all odds, Andreeva and Chwalinska reach French Open final

'Tennis is Happiness'

IMAGE: Maja Chwalinska's early dream of succeeding at Roland Garros have culminated in a remarkable run in Paris. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Despite the hard graft and commitment needed, 13-year-old Chwalinska had a genuine joy when playing the game.

"Tennis is happiness. It really is. It's simply something wonderful," she said.

"I love playing it and I recommend it to everyone."

Speaking to reporters after her semi-final win on Thursday, Chwalinska described herself as a "tennis freak".

"I just like playing tennis," she said, "I mean, the stage changed, but honestly, I'm just playing tennis and practicing."

Chwalinska played in a tournament in Paris as a 13-year-old, and was asked at the time which Grand Slam she would love to win in the future.

Perhaps she was influenced by her surroundings, or maybe by the clay courts of her club back home in Bielsko-Biala.

"Well, Roland Garros. Because it's on clay, and honestly I don't really know exactly why," she said, "but somehow... Roland Garros."