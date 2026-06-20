Fritz fights back to stun Zverev at Halle Open

American Taylor Fritz battled back from a set down to defeat Alexander Zverev and book a spot in the final of the Halle Open.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz became the first American man in 22 years to reach the Halle Open final. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Top seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Halle Open after a battling three-set defeat by American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Key Points Taylor Fritz made a strong start but lost the opening set before eventually winning the match.

Fritz won the match in 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Fritz has now beaten Alexander Zverev 7 times in a row.

Fritz produced a late break to seal victory in the deciding set.

World number three Zverev, fresh off his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, lost 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 in a match lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

He’s now beaten Zverev 7 times in a row. The German, a finalist at Halle in 2016 and 2017, entered the match with a poor recent record against Fritz, having lost his previous six meetings with the American.

He made a strong start, securing an early break, but Fritz responded to force a tiebreak, which Zverev won.

Fritz hit back in the second set, turning the momentum decisively in his favour by winning 12 consecutive points and levelling the match.

In the decider, both players were locked in a tense battle before Fritz produced a late break to seal victory and book his place in the final.

Fritz is now the first American man in 22 years to reach the Halle final since Mardy Fish in 2004.

He will face Germany’s Daniel Altmaier or fellow American Frances Tiafoe in Sunday’s title clash.