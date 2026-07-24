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Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong sidelined with torn knee ligaments

July 24, 2026 09:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Barcelona's star midfielder Frenkie de Jong faces several weeks on the sidelines after returning from the World Cup with torn knee ligaments, an injury he bravely played through during the tournament.

Frenkie de Jong

IMAGE: Frenkie de Jong suffered the injury during his campaign with the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments, sidelining him for several weeks.
  • De Jong played through the World Cup with a heavily bandaged knee, an injury now confirmed to be more serious than initially thought.
  • The Netherlands international will not require surgery and is focusing on his recovery.
  • This injury impacts Barcelona's preparations for their LaLiga title defence, which begins on August 23 against Elche.
 

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is facing several weeks on the sidelines after the LaLiga champions said the Netherlands international had returned from the World Cup with torn knee ligaments. De Jong, 29, played at the tournament with a heavy bandage on his knee. The Netherlands bowed out following a round-of-32 loss to Morocco on penalties.

De Jong's Recovery and Barcelona's Season

"The injury was more serious than initially determined. Thankfully, at this stage there is no need for surgery, and I am now fully focused on my recovery," De Jong posted on Instagram on Thursday. Barcelona start their bid for a third straight LaLiga title with a visit to Elche on August 23.

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Frenkie de JongBarcelonaWorld CupNetherlandsLaLiga

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