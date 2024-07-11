News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Frenchman Letexier to officiate Euro 2024 final

Frenchman Letexier to officiate Euro 2024 final

July 11, 2024 18:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Francois Letexier, 35, has refereed 65 UEFA matches since 2017

IMAGE: Francois Letexier, 35, has refereed 65 UEFA matches since 2017. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Frenchman Francois Letexier will referee Sunday's European Championship final between Spain and England in Berlin, UEFA said on Thursday.

 

Letexier, 35, has refereed 65 UEFA matches since 2017, including three Euro 2024 group stage matches between Spain and Georgia, Denmark and Serbia and Croatia and Albania.

He was also the fourth official at this year's Champions League final in which Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.

"Letexier will be joined at Sunday's final by French assistants Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, while Szymon Marciniak (Poland) will be fourth official," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Jerome Brisard (France), assisted by Willy Delajod (France) and supported by Massimiliano Irrati (Italy). Tomasz Listkiewicz (Poland) completes the line-up as assistant reserve referee."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
Gold-chasing India will stick to their mantra in Paris
Gold-chasing India will stick to their mantra in Paris
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record
Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20 captain
Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20 captain
PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s
PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s
Chinese shipment of chemicals for Pak seized in TN
Chinese shipment of chemicals for Pak seized in TN
Why coach Gambhir will be good for world cricket
Why coach Gambhir will be good for world cricket

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s

PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s

Why coach Gambhir will be good for world cricket

Why coach Gambhir will be good for world cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances