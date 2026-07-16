French GM Firouzja Triumphs On Day 1 Of Chennai Grand Masters

French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja made a strong start at the Chennai Grand Masters, securing the only decisive win against Indian GM M Pranesh on the opening day of this prestigious chess tournament.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MGD1

Key Points French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja achieved the sole victory on the opening day of the Chennai Grand Masters.

Firouzja defeated Indian GM M Pranesh in a marathon 79-move game, leveraging a pawn advantage.

World champion D Gukesh drew with fellow Indian GM Nihal Sarin in a highly anticipated clash.

The tournament features eight grandmasters competing in a double-round robin format for a substantial prize purse.

Other notable draws included Arjun Erigaisi against Dmitry Andreikin and Nodirbek Abdusattorov versus Hans Niemann.

French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja beat Indian GM M Pranesh for the sole win on the opening day of the Chennai Grand Masters here on Thursday. Firouzja, playing black, defeated Pranesh in a marathon game that last 79 moves with the Frenchman making the most of his pawn on f-file in a rook-pawn ending.

Key Results From Chennai Grand Masters Day 1

The tournament will see eight grandmasters face-off in a double-round robin format and offers a prize purse of Rs 75,00,000 and valuable FIDE Circuit points.

In the day's other matches, world champion D Gukesh was held to a draw by GM Nihal Sarin in an all-Indian clash while GM Arjun Erigaisi split the point with GM Dmitry Andreikin after just 42 moves.

The only clash not involving an Indian GM, between Nodirbek Abdusattorov and GM Hans Niemann, ended in a draw after 44 moves.

Round 1 Results (July 16, 3:00PM IST) GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov drew with GM Hans Niemann 0.5-0.5 GM Arjun Erigaisi drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin 0.5-0.5 GM M Pranesh lost to GM Alireza Firouzja 0-1 GM D Gukesh drew with GM Nihal Sarin 0.5-0.5.