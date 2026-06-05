French Open: Zverev edges closer to elusive major title with dominant win over Mensik

Alexander Zverev defeated Jakub Mensik in four sets to reach the French Open final again, moving within one win of a maiden Grand Slam title after previous major final defeats.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev celebrates his win over Jakub Mensik in the French Open semifinal in Paris on Friday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev defeated 26th seed Jakub Mensik in four sets to reach the French Open final, moving one step closer to his first Grand Slam title after three previous major final losses.

The German world number three took control early with strong serving and sharp baseline play, winning the first two sets before facing resistance in the third.

Mensik briefly revived the contest after a medical timeout, but Zverev maintained composure in the fourth set to complete the win and advance to the championship match.

Alexander Zverev moved to within touching distance of a long-coveted maiden Grand Slam title, as the German fought past 26th seed Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3‑6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the French Open final again.

The 29-year-old, who has lost three major finals, including one at Roland Garros two years ago, has been sharp throughout in Paris this time and faces the 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Cobolli reached the final after his semifinal opponent, fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, withdrew from the match later on Friday due to a virus.

"It's not what I wanted to do. Last night I started to feel unwell and then at dinner I started to feel so, so in my stomach and then I woke up at 1am and started vomiting," Arnaldi told reporters.

"I could not sleep at all. At 6-7 I vomited again and we called the doctor to the room and he gave me some stuff. But then throughout today I could not eat - every time I would eat or drink I would go back to the bathroom."

It will be Cobolli's first Grand Slam final.

Strong Start Sets the Tone in Paris

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev dominated the early stages with powerful serving and precise shot-making to take control of the match after an evenly poised opening set. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

A tight opening set on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier tilted Zverev's way when he struck a backhand crosscourt winner in the 11th game to bring up a break point, and he nudged ahead with a delicate shot that Mensik sent into the net.

The world number three sent down a powerful ace to pocket the first set and asserted himself with an early break at the start of the second set, as the 20-year-old Mensik's level briefly dipped in his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Mensik Fightback Interrupted by Zverev’s Composure

IMAGE: Jakub Mensik staged a spirited third-set comeback after a medical timeout. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Mensik sat with a towel over his head during a changeover and his troubles deepened after the restart, when Zverev took his game up a few notches and sealed a double break, before comfortably doubling his lead in the match.

After a long medical timeout for a neck issue, Czech Mensik mixed his booming serve with deft drop shots to break for a 4-2 lead en route to winning the third set, but Zverev powered through the next with no drama to prevail.

"I knew that it would be my toughest challenge. I managed it and I won, so I'm happy," said Zverev, who became only the fifth active player to reach multiple Roland Garros title clashes.

"It's amazing the way he (Mensik) played these last two weeks, he beat so many unbelievable players. He started playing amazing in the third set, stepping up his level, but this is a Grand Slam with best-of-five-set matches.

"Things happen and your opponents will play better. You have to deal with it. I hope to play another great match on Sunday."