Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round

French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 21:30 IST
IMAGE: N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez in action during their second round match at the French Open on Saturday. Photograph: Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez/Instagram

India's N Sriram Balaji booked his maiden French Open pre-quarterfinals berth as he and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez beat the pair of Dan Added and Theo Arribage in three sets in Paris on Saturday.

 

The Indo-Mexican duo beat their French opponents 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round match which lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

Balaji, who is likely to be Rohan Bopanna's choice for Paris Olympics doubles team, and Martinez had beaten American Reese Stalder and Dutch player Sem Verbeek in straight sets on Friday.

This is Balaji's maiden French Open match victory and overall his fourth in Grand Slams.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Balaji and Martinez may face Australian Open champions Bopanna and Matthew Ebden if they win their second round match.

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti had made a first round exit on Friday.

