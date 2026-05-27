French Open: Swiatek battles past Bejlek to reach Round 3; Bencic downs McNally

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic advanced to the French Open third round after straight-set victories, with Swiatek overcoming errors and Bencic continuing her strong comeback in Paris.

IMAGE: Despite an error-filled performance, former champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Sara Bejlek in straight sets on Wednesday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek defeated Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round of the French Open..

The world number three struggled with unforced errors and double faults but remained in control throughout the match.

Swiatek will next face either Jelena Ostapenko or Magda Linette for a place in the last 16.

Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic too reached the third round with an easy win over Cary McNally.

World number three Iga Swiatek continued her bid to rediscover her best form at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the third round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Czech Sara Bejlek in a match littered with unforced errors.

The four-times champion, who has lost only twice at Roland Garros since 2020, had far too much quality for her opponent but made 38 unforced errors, including a series of double faults.

Earlier, former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic became the first women’s player to reach the third round after defeating Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

Swiatek prepares for tougher third-round challenge

Swiatek will next face either former champion Jelena Ostapenko or fellow Pole Magda Linette for a place in the last 16.

After an early exchange of breaks, Swiatek surged into a 5-1 lead on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier before gifting world number 35 Bejlek another break with a double fault in the seventh game.

The Pole repeatedly confused pace with haste but still claimed the opening set comfortably despite spraying 19 unforced errors.

Four-time champion overpowers Bejlek in straight sets

Five of the opening eight games in the second set went against serve in a scrappy contest before Swiatek finally sealed victory when Bejlek dumped a forehand into the net.

"She has a different style of play and I had to adjust to that," Swiatek said of her left-handed opponent.

"She uses a lot the fact that she's a leftie, serving into my backhand."

Bencic Seals Win in 84 Minutes

IMAGE: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her second round match against Caty McNally of the US. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Bencic is playing at Roland Garros for the first time in two years after missing the 2024 tournament following the birth of her daughter Bella and sitting out the 2025 edition because of an arm injury.

With the straight-sets victory, the 29-year-old reached the third round in Paris for the first time since 2022.

The Swiss star, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021, dominated the match on Court Simonne-Mathieu and sealed victory in 84 minutes. She converted six of her seven break-point opportunities against McNally.

World number 63 McNally struggled to settle into the contest on a warm morning in Paris and failed to match Bencic’s consistency.

Former world number four Bencic will next face either Peyton Stearns or Daria Snigur for a place in the fourth round.

Bencic, a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, has never progressed beyond the third round at the French Open.