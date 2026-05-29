Swiatek, Andreeva, Kostyuk in French Open Round Of 16

Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk showcased their tennis prowess by advancing to the fourth round of the French Open after dominant victories.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her French Open third round match against Magda Linette at Roland Garros, Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points

Iga Swiatek defeated Magda Linette in straight sets to advance to the French Open fourth round.

Mirra Andreeva cruised past Marie Bouzkova.

Marta Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay by defeating Viktorija Golubic.

Swiatek will face Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Four-times champion Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open fourth round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette in an all-Polish clash on Friday.

Former world number one Swiatek recovered from a brief first-set dip in concentration, taking revenge for her early exit at the hands of Linette in Miami in March.

Ranked third in the world, Swiatek has not won a title on clay since her 2024 French Open victory.

On a hot and hazy day in Paris, Swiatek was a break down but took the initiative, winning three games on the trot.

Linette, ranked 73rd, was back in business after yet another break but her slow second serve was a weakness, with Swiatek attacking it at every opportunity. A Linette double fault and a passing shot gave Swiatek another break and she served out the set in the next game.

Another two breaks early in the second saw Swiatek race to a 4-1 lead before sealing the win after an hour and 25 minutes.

Swiatek will next face 15th seed Marta Kostyuk after the Ukrainian beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva Advances at Roland Garros

IMAGE: Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva proved too good for Czech Marie Bouzkova. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva cruised past Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets on Friday to book her spot in the fourth round.

Andreeva, a semi-finalist in Paris two years ago, won 6-4, 6-2 and will next face either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.

Andreeva, 19, had a rocky start and hit the racket on her thigh in frustration as Bouzkova earned a break point at 3-2, but she managed to hold despite losing her temper again and swiping the clay with her racket a little later.

The Russian, known for her volatile on-court temper at times, managed to keep her composure and take the edge in the match when she broke Bouzkova to go 5-4 up and wrap up the first set after 49 minutes.

She earned two more breaks in the second to go 5-2 up and serve out the match in the next game.

Andreeva has now beaten Bouzkova three times this season after Adelaide and Miami for a perfect 5-0 record against the Czech. She has also bagged 32 wins so far this year, leading the Tour for most match victories this season.

Kostyuk Wins, Extends Clay Court Dominance

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season with an easy win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk also reached the fourth round on Friday, defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-3 to extend her unbeaten run on clay this season.

The 23-year-old world number 15 still had to fight hard to get past the experienced Golubic, a decade her senior. The two women traded long and powerful baseline rallies, with some jaw-dropping winners.

The first set extended beyond an hour as Golubic saved three set points, one with a bold volley at the net, before eventually conceding the set on an unforced error at the fourth opportunity.

In the second set, however, Kostyuk asserted her dominance. Breaking Golubic's serve early, the Ukrainian held firm, exploiting her serve – which she described as her "favourite shot" – to great effect.

"I feel like I found again that joy of creating points, changing rhythm, running around a little bit, and it's something I love to do," Kostyuk said.

"It's something that's not very difficult for me, so I love to take that advantage against players. Maybe that's the key," she added.

At 4-2 in the second set Kostyuk cemented her lead with an under-arm serve.

It is the first time she has reached the last 16 at Roland Garros since 2021.

She will next face four-times champion Iga Swiatek.