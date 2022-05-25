News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short

French Open: Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short

May 25, 2022 17:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Emma Raducanu

IMAGE: Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu reacts against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the French Open in the second round on Wednesday, losing 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to inspired Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 12th seeded Briton, who had to dig deep in her opening match to come from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, was initially surprised by world number 47 Sasnovich's attacking power.

 

Sasnovich was hitting the ball early, moving the Briton across the court before 19-year-old Raducanu responded in kind with some aggressive hitting.

After dragging her opponent wide of the court she earned a key break to lead 4-2 and bagged the opening set when she fired a superb cross court winner.

Undaunted, Sasnovich raised her game in the second set to race into a 4-0 lead.

The Belarusian, who had never gone past the second round in Paris, bagged the second with yet another break and then fought off multiple break points early in the deciding set before breaking for 3-1 when Raducanu sent a wild forehand five metres over the baseline.

Raducanu, who only played on clay professionally for the first time last month and had been struggling with a back injury in recent weeks, could do nothing to turn the tide.

A dominant Sasnovich put her out of her misery with a sizzling backhand down the line on her first match point after two hours.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Third seed Badosa enjoys quick start at Rolland Garros
Third seed Badosa enjoys quick start at Rolland Garros
IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI
IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI
Biggest upsets on Day 2 at the French Open
Biggest upsets on Day 2 at the French Open
Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for UK visit?
Rahul Gandhi had no political clearance for UK visit?
Hate speech: Kerala ex-MLA George's bail cancelled
Hate speech: Kerala ex-MLA George's bail cancelled
Why Cannes can't stop LOOKING at Hina
Why Cannes can't stop LOOKING at Hina
Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date
Taapsee, Mathais On A Lunch Date

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

French Open: Tsitsipas, Halep survive scares

French Open: Tsitsipas, Halep survive scares

Wimbledon ban to result in Medvedev gaining No.1 Rank

Wimbledon ban to result in Medvedev gaining No.1 Rank

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances