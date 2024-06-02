News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

June 02, 2024 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 8 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Russia's Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes on Sunday.

Potapova was playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, but Swiatek took full control of the play and gave the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

 

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek tosses a ball to serve during her fourth round match. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Potapova attacked Swiatek's serve on the odd occasion to claim a couple of winners, but the Pole's near-perfect shots left the Russian with no answers as the top seed wrapped up the first set in 19 minutes.

The crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier tried their best to encourage Potapova but Swiatek looked at ease, forcing the Russian into several mistakes as the top seed consolidated her early break.

The only problem Swiatek had was the swirling wind on serve, with the roof finally left open after several days of rain.

Swiatek eventually put Potapova out of her misery, and the Russian made a hasty exit form the court. Swiatek will face either fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova or Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the quarter-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas have it easy
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas have it easy
Style Statements At Roland Garros
Style Statements At Roland Garros
Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open
Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open
EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to DMs
EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to DMs
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
People who acted as enemy's eyes, ears voted: JK DGP
People who acted as enemy's eyes, ears voted: JK DGP
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'
'If India plays to strengths, they'll go all the way'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PICS: Djokovic, Zverev battle from the brink

PICS: Djokovic, Zverev battle from the brink

French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round

French Open: Balaji-Martinez advance to third round

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances