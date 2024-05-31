French Open PIX: Rublev dumped out by Arnaldi; Gauff marches on

IMAGE: Matteo Arnaldi reacts after winning his third round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi produced a sensational performance to take out sixth seed Andrey Rublev and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

The 23-year-old saved a set point in the opening set and went on to dominate his emotionally-charged opponent for a 7-6(8) 6-2 6-4 victory to equal his best Grand Slam run.

Russian Rublev ranted and raged at himself as the match began to slip away, thumping his racket into his legs and kicking his courtside bench as another chance at a deep Grand Slam run came to a bitter end on the Parisian dust.

Arnaldi, who also reached the fourth round of last year's U.S. Open, was rock-solid throughout and barely put a foot wrong as he posted one the biggest wins of his career.

Rublev has reached 10 Grand Slam quarter-finals without ever going further but on this occasion even that proved beyond him as he could find no answer to Arnaldi's accuracy and power.

He is the highest-seeded casualty so far in the men's draw.

Arnaldi will play either Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or China's Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the United States returns a shot during her match against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Gauff enters fourth round

American third seed Coco Gauff showed some second-set resilience in 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on Friday to advance to the French Open fourth round and move a step closer to ending a three-year clay court drought.

The U.S. Open winner, who reached the final in Paris in 2022 and last won a title on the surface in 2021, was in solid form in the first set against surprise Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska before struggling briefly in the second.

She will next face Italy's world number 51 Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

"I played her in Madrid and she plays really well from behind," Gauff said. "I knew closing the match would be difficult. I definitely could have closed it out on my serve (in the previous game)."

"The last game, she hit three or four balls on the edge of the line … it was difficult to stay focused and not get too mad. But I’m glad I was able to push through."

The Ukrainian world number 32, racing up the rankings after her career was derailed by a provisional doping ban in 2021, which was later lifted, was inconsistent with her big-hitting game as well as her serve and sent a backhand wide to give Gauff an early break.

Gauff then cruised through the set courtesy of another break as Yastremska's unforced errors piled up.

She did break Gauff repeatedly in the second set, threatening to make a game of it, with the American struggling with her first serve.

Just as Yastremska seemed to have found her range and a way back into the match, Gauff, who also had a match point at 5-2, held firm despite double-faulting in consecutive service games, to clinch it.