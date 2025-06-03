HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
French Open PIX: Sabalenka battles into semis

June 03, 2025 17:45 IST

Images from Day 10 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

Sabalenka weathers Zheng storm

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against China's Qinwen Zheng at the French Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to systematically dismantle Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory on Tuesday that sent her into the French Open semi-finals.

Sabalenka suffered her first loss to Zheng in seven career meetings in the Rome quarter-finals last month and she went behind early in the opening set at a half-full Court Philippe Chatrier.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE:World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her maiden French Open title. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

"It was a true battle and I had no idea how I could break her back and get back into the first set. I didn't start well and I'm glad I found my rhythm and won," said Sabalenka, who took a step closer to her maiden French Open title.

"I think we're all here for one reason. Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I'm glad I have another opportunity, another semi-final to do better than last time.

"I really hope that by the end of the claycourt season I'm really proud of myself."

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka has now made it to 11 semi-finals from her last 14 Grand Slams. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

China's Zheng, bidding to emulate compatriot Li Na's 2011 triumph at Roland Garros, crushed a powerful forehand winner to break for a 2-1 lead but Sabalenka moved through the gears to level five games later and was denied on set point while up 6-5.

 

The 27-year-old top seed shrugged off the disappointment to glide through the tiebreak when errors crept into eighth seed Zheng's game before the players swapped breaks in a high octane second set.

Qinwen Zheng

IMAGE: Zheng Qinwen in action. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

A huge forehand winner put Sabalenka 5-3 up and the three-times Grand Slam champion never looked back as she set up a last-four meeting with either 13th seed Elina Svitolina or four-times champion Iga Swiatek.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
