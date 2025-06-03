French Open PIX: Sabalenka battles into semis

Images from Day 10 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.



Sabalenka weathers Zheng storm

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against China's Qinwen Zheng at the French Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to systematically dismantle Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory on Tuesday that sent her into the French Open semi-finals.



Sabalenka suffered her first loss to Zheng in seven career meetings in the Rome quarter-finals last month and she went behind early in the opening set at a half-full Court Philippe Chatrier.

IMAGE:World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her maiden French Open title. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

"It was a true battle and I had no idea how I could break her back and get back into the first set. I didn't start well and I'm glad I found my rhythm and won," said Sabalenka, who took a step closer to her maiden French Open title.



"I think we're all here for one reason. Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I'm glad I have another opportunity, another semi-final to do better than last time.



"I really hope that by the end of the claycourt season I'm really proud of myself."

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka has now made it to 11 semi-finals from her last 14 Grand Slams. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

China's Zheng, bidding to emulate compatriot Li Na's 2011 triumph at Roland Garros, crushed a powerful forehand winner to break for a 2-1 lead but Sabalenka moved through the gears to level five games later and was denied on set point while up 6-5.

The 27-year-old top seed shrugged off the disappointment to glide through the tiebreak when errors crept into eighth seed Zheng's game before the players swapped breaks in a high octane second set.

IMAGE: Zheng Qinwen in action. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

A huge forehand winner put Sabalenka 5-3 up and the three-times Grand Slam champion never looked back as she set up a last-four meeting with either 13th seed Elina Svitolina or four-times champion Iga Swiatek.