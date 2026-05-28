French Open: Osaka digs deep against Vekic to advance

Naomi Osaka battled past Donna Vekic in straight sets to reach the French Open third round for the first time since 2019, continuing her impressive comeback run at Roland Garros.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Former world number one Naomi Osaka made another dazzling entry at the French Open on Thursday, but she was made to work hard to avoid the exit door in a 7-6(1) 6-4 victory over Croatian Donna Vekic in the second round.

Osaka, who wore a sequined waistcoat blouse and black mesh train over her layered yellow-brown and gold match dress in the opening round, arrived for the contest with Vekic in a white floor-length flared trail over her outfit.

Key Points Osaka reached the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019.

The former world number one overcame a tough opening set before dominating the tiebreak.

Vekic troubled Osaka with drop shots in the second set but faded late in the contest.

On another blazing day in Paris, the Japanese player traded breaks freely with Vekic in the opening set on Court Simonne Mathieu, before finding her best form during the tiebreak to prevail for the loss of only one point.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka enters the court for her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Down a set, Paris Olympics silver medallist Vekic began to deploy a series of drop shots to trouble Osaka early in the second set but her challenge fizzled out as she surrendered her serve in the ninth game.

Osaka saved a break point in the next game to close out the win in one hour and 50 minutes, reaching the third round for the first time since 2019.

She will face 16th seed Iva Jovic in the third round, after the American beat compatriot Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-3 earlier.



Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli beat China's Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the French Open's third round for the second year straight.