Kalinskaya, Cobolli Waltz Into French Open Quarters

Anna Kalinskaya entered the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time with a win over Anastasia Potapova, while Italian Flavio Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament before overcoming unseeded American Zachary Svajda.

IMAGE: Russia's Anna Kalinskaya celebrates her win over Austria's Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round at the French Open in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Anna Kalinskaya defeated Anastasia Potapova to reach her maiden French Open quarterfinal.

Potapova, who had knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff, lost in two hours and 49 minutes.

Tenth-seed Flavio Cobolli beat unseeded American Zachary Svajdan to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Anna Kalinskaya reached her maiden French Open quarterfinal with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7) win over 28th seed Anastasia Potapova on Monday, marking only the second time the Russian has entered that stage of a Grand Slam.

Kalinskaya, who also made the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2024, will attempt to better that result at Roland Garros when she plays either Frenchwoman Diane Parry or Pole Maja Chwalinska.

The women's field at the French Open is wide open with world number one Aryna Sabalenka the top contender following early exits for defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times Paris winner Iga Swiatek.

Potapova, who knocked out defending champion Gauff in the third round, started strongly and racked up a 4-1 lead in double quick time, before she lost her grip on a wildly swinging first set.

Having taken the opener, Kalinskaya endured moments of frustration in the second as Potapova built a 3-1 lead, and the 22nd seed was unable to prevent the match from going to a decider on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nervy games by Potapova handed Kalinskaya a 4-1 lead in the third set, but the Russian-born Austrian fought back and served for the match at 5-4, only to be broken again.

After further momentum shifts, the tense third set went into a match tiebreak, and Kalinskaya held her nerve to prevail after two hours and 49 minutes.

Cobolli battles past unseeded Svajda to reach last eight

IMAGE: Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts during his fourth round match against Zachary Svajda of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Tenth-seed Flavio Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament but beat unseeded American Zachary Svajda en route to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) to book his spot in the French Open last eight.

The 24-year-old Italian has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the second time after last year's run to the last eight at Wimbledon.

He was the only player left in the draw in Paris not to have dropped a set going into the fourth round.

Cobolli, far more experienced on clay than his opponent ranked 85th in the world, made sure of a solid start and an early break to take control of the first set. A second break landed him the set.

Svajda, making his French Open main draw debut, had only won one match on clay this season going into the tournament, and it showed with the Italian moving far better and the American struggling with a weak second serve.

The 23-year-old Svajda varied his game in the third set, becoming more aggressive and rushing to the net. He did not manage to break Cobolli but snatched the tiebreak to cut his lead.

Cobolli looked to have all but finished the job when he broke twice to race to a 4-0 lead, but Svajda reined him in, whipping big forehand winners to force another tiebreak, with the Italian having wasted one match point when he was 5-4 up.

The world number 14 recovered just in time to win the tiebreak and will next face fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.