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French Open: Gauff crashes out as Potapova pulls off huge upset

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May 31, 2026 00:05 IST

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Anastasia Potapova delivered a stunning upset at the French Open, defeating defending champion Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-set match to advance to the fourth round.

Anastasia Potapova

IMAGE: Austria's Anastasia Potapova in action during her third round match against Coco Gauff of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Anastasia Potapova defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in a three-set thriller at the French Open.
  • Potapova's powerful baseline hitting and pressure on Gauff's serve proved decisive.
  • Gauff struggled with her serve and consistency throughout the match.
  • Potapova will face Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round of the French Open.

Defending champion Coco Gauff was sent spinning out of the French Open as Austria's Anastasia Potapova claimed a 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round on Saturday and stay on course to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Potapova rattled Gauff with powerful baseline hitting and broke to love in the opening game, before taking a 4-2 lead when the American slipped and dropped to the floor of Court Philippe Chatrier while trying to reach for the ball.

 

Gauff dusted herself off and won the next two games in front of a sparse centre court crowd, with the attention split between Paris St Germain's Champions League soccer final with Arsenal in Budapest and Frenchman Moise Kouame in action at Roland Garros.

Potapova's Dominant Performance

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her third round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The 22-year-old raised her game again to take the first set, but Russian-born Potapova immediately ramped up the pressure and targeted the American's wobbly serve to grab a double break at the start of the second set.

Potapova was on the verge of levelling the match while ahead 5-2 but Gauff moved through the gears to surge ahead by claiming four games in a row, only to lose the next game and then the set in a tiebreak where her serve let her down.

Gauff's French Open Exit

The pair traded breaks in a breathless decider, but world number four Gauff lost her way as Potapova took control and went through in style for a meeting with 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round.

Source: REUTERS
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