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Home  » Sports » French Open favours Sinner: Is the Italian set for history?

French Open favours Sinner: Is the Italian set for history?

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May 20, 2026 19:23 IST

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With Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal, world number one Jannik Sinner has a golden opportunity to seize the French Open title and complete his career Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner's improved serve and mental composure are key assets for the tournament. Photograph: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner aims to complete his Grand Slam collection at the French Open.
  • Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal significantly impacts the French Open dynamics.
  • Sinner's clay court game has evolved through improved movement and patience.
  • The French Open represents the final major challenge in Sinner's already impressive career.

World number one Jannik Sinner has the chance to complete his Grand Slam haul at the French Open after ticking off a full set of Masters 1000 titles earlier this month, and the withdrawal of holder Carlos Alcaraz has changed the feel of the tournament.

Alcaraz, who would have been aiming for a third straight French title, has established himself as the dominant force on clay, with the variety, acceleration and defensive coverage capable of unsettling Sinner's control from the baseline.

 

Their rivalry has become the defining feature of the men’s game, but on slower courts the Spaniard’s ability to disrupt patterns and force improvisation gave him a slight advantage.

Sinner arrives at Roland Garros as the most complete and consistent player on the circuit and with a 29-match winning streak in which he has dropped three sets - two in tiebreaks.

His game has evolved significantly on clay over the past two seasons, not through any major tactical revolution but through a gradual refinement of movement, patience and point construction.

Sinner's Evolving Clay Court Game

The Italian still plays with the same depth and intensity from the baseline and still takes time away from opponents earlier than almost anyone else on tour but he now manages difficult phases of matches with greater control and composure.

That balance is particularly important in Paris, where matches rarely unfold in perfectly clean patterns over five sets and where physical and mental management of matches often matter as much as shot-making quality.

Sinner appears far more comfortable accepting longer exchanges and difficult passages without losing the structure of his game, while his improved serve has become a major asset in helping him navigate the cumulative demands of the tournament.

Lessons From Last Year's Final

Last year’s epic final, despite the heartbreaking result for the 24-year-old who lost to Alcaraz from two sets up, reinforced the sense he had established himself as a genuine Roland Garros contender rather than a hard-court champion adapting to clay.

Even in defeat, Sinner showed he could sustain his level through the second week and handle the intensity, physicality and tactical complexity of a final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Australian Open, which he has won twice, U.S. Open and Wimbledon titles have already confirmed his authority at the majors and transformed him from a player chasing legitimacy into one setting a benchmark in the men’s game.

Sinner's Opportunity at Roland Garros

Roland Garros now represents less a question mark than the final major challenge in an already remarkably complete profile.

Australian Open champion Alcaraz's absence due to a wrist injury obviously changes the Paris tournament because it removes the one player who has consistently looked capable of dragging Sinner into uncomfortable territory on this surface.

It does not make the Italian unbeatable because clay is the least predictable surface in men’s tennis and two weeks in Paris invariably produces physical and tactical complications.

However, it strengthens the sense that this may offer Sinner his clearest path yet towards completing the Grand Slam set.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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