French Open: Djokovic survives Royer fightback to reach third round

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from Valentin Royer to reach the French Open third round and continue his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his French Open second round match against Valentin Royer in Paris on Wednesday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Novak Djokovic defeated Valentin Royer in four sets to reach the third round of the French Open.

The veteran Serbian dominated early before Royer forced a tougher contest by winning the third-set tiebreak.

Djokovic remains on course for a historic 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 39.

Novak Djokovic overcame some stiff resistance from home player Valentin Royer to move into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

The Serbian third seed, eying a history-making 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 39, was precision personified as he breezed through the opening two sets on another sweltering day on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Serbian star recovers after third-set setback

Djokovic was in control of the third set too as he moved a break of serve ahead but was dragged into a fierce scrap as 24-year-old Royer began to make his mark with some heavy hitting.

Royer saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak and then pounced to extend the contest to the delight of the crowd.

There were signs of irritation as Djokovic railed at his coaching box but he was soon back in the groove to forge 4-1 ahead in the fourth set as the shadows lengthened.

The three-time French Open champion, making his record-equalling 22nd appearance in the main draw, suffered a wobble when serving for the match at 5-3, letting three match points slip by and saving a break point before sealing the win.

He becomes only the fourth man in the professional era to reach the third round in Paris after his 39th birthday but will have his eyes set on a much deeper run.