French Open Day 1 PIX: Sabalenka, Svitolina make fast starts

Images from Day 1 of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.





IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her first round match against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova during Day 1 of the 2025 French Open on Sunday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka sent out an early warning to her French Open rivals as the world number one produced a dominant display to outclass Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round while Elina Svitolina also made an impressive start in Paris on Sunday.



China's Zheng Qinwen will look to follow the pair into the second round when she returns to the venue of her 2024 Olympic gold medal to play former runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Lorenzo Musetti meets Yannick Hanfmann.



A grand tribute is planned for 14-times champion Rafael Nadal following the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier after which American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Sonego will bring proceedings to a close in the evening.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka is looking to improve on her run to the semi-finals in 2023. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka ensured that everything was on schedule as she cranked up her serve in front of a small crowd under the roof of the main showcourt to blow her opponent away 6-1, 6-0 in exactly an hour.



The writing was on the wall for a dejected Rakhimova when the 27-year-old Sabalenka broke for a 3-0 lead in the second set after scampering to a ball which had clipped the net cord and crushing a forehand winner.



"I'm super happy to be back in Paris," said Belarusian Sabalenka, who is looking to improve on her run to the semi-finals in 2023.



"I love playing in front of you guys and I'm excited. The first rounds are always tricky ... but I'm super happy to get the win and go through."



Up next for the Madrid champion is either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina in action during her first round match against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Ukraine's Svitolina dropped only two games in her 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez on Court Suzanne Lenglen while Germany's Eva Lys took out American 28th seed Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-3.



Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who secured her first win since returning from maternity leave at the Italian Open last week, was another early casualty in Paris following her 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 defeat by Swiss Viktorija Golubic.



Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic became the first player into the men's second round with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.



Zheng stretches winning run in Paris

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen eased past 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open first round on Sunday to stretch her winning run on the Parisian clay to seven matches.



The Chinese has fond memories of the Philippe Chatrier court having won the women's singles gold medal on the same court at last year's Paris Games.



"I am happy to get this match against a great opponent," Zheng said. "Always the first match in a tournament is not easy."

"That feeling is unforgettable," she said of her win at the Paris Olympics last year. "It is the best experience of my life so far. I will carry the gold medal mentality all through this tournament."



Playing under a closed roof due to rain in the French capital on the first day of the tournament, Zheng broke the Russian in the second game to quickly go 3-0 up.



The eighth seed initially was stretching her opponent with well-placed serves but she stumbled in the sixth game when 33-year-old Pavlyuchenkova broke back and levelled at 4-4.



Zheng quickly recovered and bagged the first set, with a love game on her opponent's serve.



The pair traded breaks midway through the second set before Pavlyuchenkova was broken again, despite being 40-15 up, when a seemingly simple smash sailed past the baseline and Zheng wrapped up the match on serve.