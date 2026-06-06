French Open: Cobolli through to final after Arnaldi withdraws due to illness

Flavio Cobolli reached his first Grand Slam final and secured a top-10 ranking after Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their French Open semi-final with a virus, setting up a title clash with Alexander Zverev.

IMAGE: Matteo Arnaldi speaks during a press conference after retiring from his semifinal match against Flavio Cobolli. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from his French Open semi-final against Flavio Cobolli due to illness, ending the all-Italian contest before it could begin.

Cobolli advanced to his first Grand Slam final and will face second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship match.

The Italian will also break into the world's top 10 for the first time, although he admitted the circumstances of his semifinal victory were difficult to celebrate.

As he chases a maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev said his relationship with Cobolli developed naturally over time, adding a personal dimension to Sunday's championship match.

Flavio Cobolli reached the French Open final after his semifinal opponent, fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, withdrew from the match on Friday due to a virus.

Tenth seed Cobolli will take on German second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

"It's not what I wanted to do. Last night I started to feel unwell and then at dinner I started to feel so, so in my stomach and then I woke up at 1am and started vomiting," Arnaldi told reporters.

"I could not sleep at all. At 6-7 I vomited again and we called the doctor to the room and he gave me some stuff. But then throughout today I could not eat - every time I would eat or drink I would go back to the bathroom."

Cobolli Reaches Maiden Grand Slam Final

It will be Cobolli's first Grand Slam final and he will enter the top 10 when the world rankings are released on Monday.

"It's also tough for me, when he came to me an hour ago I almost cried," Cobolli said.

"It's something you don't expect at all, I was ready to play this match. The only thing we'll celebrate is breaking into the top 10."

Friends turn rivals as Zverev relishes Cobolli clash

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev has lost three major finals, including one at Roland Garros two years ago. Photograph: Susan Mullane/Reuters

Alexander Zverev's French Open final against Flavio Cobolli will carry a personal twist, after their friendship grew at the Laver Cup and the support of the Italian's father in difficult moments on tour deepened ties heading into Sunday's showdown.

Zverev reached his fourth Grand Slam title clash by beating Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3‑6, 6-3 on Friday, shortly before 10th seed Cobolli advanced when his opponent withdrew due to a viral illness.

Looking ahead to the final, where he will seek his maiden major trophy, Zverev struck a respectful tone when discussing his opponent's family.

"We got closer at the Laver Cup in 2024 in Berlin," Zverev told reporters.

"Sometimes when there were difficult moments, his father used to come up to me and would ask me questions. He would ask my father questions about tennis, about different things.

"I was always very happy to talk to him. I think that's when it started. With some people it just continues naturally, and it does with Flavio."

The mutual respect has carried into their rivalry, which stands at 3-1 to Zverev after he gained revenge in the Madrid quarterfinals for a loss to Cobolli in the semis in Munich.

"He's a great player and a great guy," Zverev added.

"I look forward to playing him in the final. Of course, it's his first final, I'm happy for him that he reached it. But yeah, the only thing I can control is that I play good tennis. I'll try to show my level.

"I'll try to do the right things. That's the only thing that matters to me."

I could Play Again Now, Says Zverev

IMAGE: Flavio Cobolli celebrates his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Zverev said Cobolli being fresher by not playing his semifinal would have no bearing on the final.

"I feel fine. I didn't have brutally long matches. I feel like I could play again now," Zverev said.

"I think it's not the way that you want a semifinal of a Grand Slam to happen, but I also saw Matteo in the locker room, and he looked awful. I understand it.

"There's nothing much he can do. Things like that happen. We're all human. We don't wish for them to happen, but they do. I don't think it's going to be a big difference on Sunday."

After losing last year's Australian Open final, his third defeat in the title round on the biggest stage, Zverev said he had no difficulty staying calm in the months that followed.

"It's not been that long. It was last year," Zverev added.

"Throughout most of the time I was either number two or number three in the world. So I do feel like I can get back to those stages, and I do feel like I'll get back to the stages throughout the entire period.

"I didn't play well last year ... but I felt like I was going to find it again. I'm happy to be back at this stage."