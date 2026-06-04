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Home  » Sports » Cobolli survives wind, suppresses Auger-Aliassime for French Open semifinal spot

Cobolli survives wind, suppresses Auger-Aliassime for French Open semifinal spot

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June 04, 2026 00:01 IST

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Flavio Cobolli rallied from a set down to defeat fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets, overcoming difficult conditions to reach his maiden French Open semi-final at Roland Garros.

Flavio Cobolli

IMAGE: Flavio Cobolli celebrates his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the French Open quarterfinals in Paris on Wednesday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Flavio Cobolli recovered from a slow start and difficult windy conditions to defeat fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets at Roland Garros.
  • The Italian turned the match around after the roof was closed, winning three consecutive sets to take control of the contest.
  • Cobolli reached his first French Open semifinal and will next face either Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi in an all-Italian encounter.

Flavio Cobolli started slowly in wild and windy conditions at the French Open before blowing away Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday, making the semifinals at Roland Garros for the first time.

Cobolli battles back after roof closure

Following an early exchange of breaks on a blustery day, Auger-Aliassime pounced on Cobolli's serve in the 10th game to claim the opening set, after which the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier was closed.

Cobolli, one of three Italian men still in the men's draw after Jannik Sinner's premature exit, battled back from 1-3 down in the second set with the playing conditions suddenly improving.

 

Having levelled the contest at one set apiece, the 10th seed dialled up the intensity in the seventh game of the next set and put himself just one set away from his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

Cobolli Gears Up for All-Italian Clash

The 24-year-old thumped his chest when he edged ahead in the fourth set, and he went on to comfortably secure the victory.

He will now await the winner of the all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi.

Source: REUTERS
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