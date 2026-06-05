French Open chaos leaves Zverev one step from glory

Alexander Zverev will carry mounting expectations into Friday's French Open semi-final against dangerous Czech Jakub Mensik, as the second seed aims to close in on an elusive Grand Slam title after shock exits opened up the draw for him.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev faces biggest test yet in quest for first Slam. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points With Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing and both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic eliminated, Alexander Zverev enters the French Open semi-finals as the most experienced title contender.

The 20-year-old Czech has battled through tough matches to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final and believes he can upset Zverev despite a recent loss to him in Madrid.

Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi will face off for a place in the final, guaranteeing an Italian finalist in a tournament transformed by unexpected exits.

What began with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's injury withdrawal has turned into a tournament of surprises with world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic losing to leave Zverev as the most established title contender.

Zverev's biggest Grand Slam opportunity

Zverev, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and twice ATP Finals champion, has never won a Grand Slam trophy despite final appearances at the U.S. Open, French Open and Australian Open, with Paris now offering the German his clearest opportunity.

"I don't particularly care," the 29-year-old Zverev told reporters about his elevation as the overwhelming favourite for the Musketeers' Cup."

"I focus on next match, and I focus on the opponent as they cross the net, and that's the only thing that I can control."

"If I win those matches, then that's great."

Zverev has been in this territory before and knows that the margins only tighten from here, with composure and trust in his game likely to be decisive under intense pressure from himself.

"For me it's quite simple, it's me playing well," added Zverev, who dismissed Rafael Jodar in the quarter-finals.

"I've said it before, I think I really have to trust my game, and I have to trust my tennis and trust myself. If I play well, then I think that's 99% of the work."

Standing between Zverev and a fourth major final is 26th-seeded Czech Mensik, who is also chasing a maiden Grand Slam title at a very different stage of his career, with two ATP titles to his opponent's 24.

Mensik poses a serious threat

While Zverev has cruised through the draw, dropping only one set, the 20-year-old Mensik has been pushed hard, coming through a four-setter and two five-set battles including his second-round match after which he collapsed on court in intense heat.

Djokovic-mentored Mensik's ice-cold execution was on full display as he beat Brazilian breakout teenager Joao Fonseca in the quarter-finals, with his big serve, flat backhand and first-strike instincts set to pose a real challenge for Zverev.

"I'm playing better and better," Mensik said, full of belief that he can overturn a recent defeat by Zverev in Madrid.

"Even that match with Sascha, it was a close one. It was best-of-three sets. Right now, it's some different situation.

"Of course, the semi-finals, I would say it's a bigger match and best-of-five sets. I'm excited for the challenge."

All-Italian semi-final on the other side

In the second semi-final, two Italians will look to sparkle in Sinner's absence, with 10th seed Flavio Cobolli facing Matteo Arnaldi, as both players chase a rare Grand Slam opportunity in uncharted territory.

Sinner and Alcaraz have largely left the new generation of players well behind, carving up the last nine Grand Slam titles between them, and their absence has shifted the attention onto the chasing pack.

"I never put pressure on myself," said the 24-year-old Cobolli, who tamed tough winds and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the last four.

"I like to live the moment as if I was kid, with passion, and a big smile. That's what I'll do for the next one too."

"For sure, it'll be another derby, but I think we have to be happy for Italian tennis. Another Italian, apart from Sinner ... in the final this week."

"So we have to be happy and we have to enjoy that match."

Arnaldi advanced after compatriot Matteo Berrettini retired with a hip injury, but the short workout will be a blessing for the world number 104 who has played two five-setters and has been on court for nearly 20 hours this fortnight.

"It's crazy to think I'm in the semi-finals," Arnaldi said.

"I've been playing a lot, but at the same time I'm happy to be on court, because I miss playing. I have some energy left for the next matches."