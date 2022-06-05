News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open champ Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

French Open champ Swiatek 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

June 05, 2022 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek won the French Open Women's Championship with a 6-1, 6-3 win ove Coco Gauff on Saturday. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay.

 

Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.

"I didn't know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek told reporters.

"Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow.

"He's been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he's going to come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed."

Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
List of French Open women's singles champions
List of French Open women's singles champions
No luck this time; just hard work, says Swiatek
No luck this time; just hard work, says Swiatek
PICS: Hungary score first win over England in 60 years
PICS: Hungary score first win over England in 60 years
Security beefed up amid Imran's assassination rumours
Security beefed up amid Imran's assassination rumours
35 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
35 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot
2 key drivers for markets this week
2 key drivers for markets this week
FPIs pull out nearly Rs 40K-cr from equities in May
FPIs pull out nearly Rs 40K-cr from equities in May

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Coach promises more fireworks from 'dynamite' Swiatek

Coach promises more fireworks from 'dynamite' Swiatek

Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'

Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances