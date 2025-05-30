HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » French Open: Bhambri-Galloway stun seventh seeds Mektic-Venus

French Open: Bhambri-Galloway stun seventh seeds Mektic-Venus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 20:20 IST

x

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri celebrates a point during the men's doubles second round match against Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus. Photograph: All India Tennis Association/X

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway advanced to the third round of the French Open men's doubles with a thrilling three-set victory over seventh seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, in Paris, on Friday.

The Indo-American duo displayed nerves of steel to edge past the Croatian-Kiwi pair 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in a closely-contested second-round match that lasted two hours and 32

minutes at the Roland Garros.

Bhambri and Galloway will next face the ninth-seeded American pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King for a place in the quarter-finals.

 

Bhambri and Galloway had edged out Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3 in the first round match.

Later in the day, India's Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji, along with Balaji's Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, will also be in action in the men's doubles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gulveer, Pooja, Nandini continue India's gold rush!
Gulveer, Pooja, Nandini continue India's gold rush!
French Open PIX: Sabalenka powers into 4th round
French Open PIX: Sabalenka powers into 4th round
Satwik-Chirag stun world no.1 Goh-Nur in Singapore
Satwik-Chirag stun world no.1 Goh-Nur in Singapore
Djokovic goes cycling to get adrenaline pumping
Djokovic goes cycling to get adrenaline pumping
ManU's Maguire Munches On Vada Pav!
ManU's Maguire Munches On Vada Pav!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

webstory image 2

What Is Atherosclerosis: 8 Factors That Bring It On

webstory image 3

9 Ancient Cave Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi4:58

Destroyed Pak air bases in minutes: PM Modi

Odisha engineer throws cash out of window during raid, Rs 2cr seized1:45

Odisha engineer throws cash out of window during raid, Rs...

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing1:00

Malaika exudes boss vibes during her restaurant outing

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD