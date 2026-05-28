HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » French Open: Ailing Sinner knocked out in second round by Cerundolo

French Open: Ailing Sinner knocked out in second round by Cerundolo

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 19:48 IST

x

Hampered by physical problems after dominating early, Jannik Sinner squandered a two-set lead and crashed out of the French Open following a stunning five-set comeback victory by Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner during a break in play in his second round match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open on Thursday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner crashed out of the French Open after losing in five sets to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.
  • Sinner appeared affected by physical problems after leading by two sets and 5-1 in the third.
  • Cerundolo capitalised on the Italian’s struggles to produce a major upset at Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner's bid for a maiden French Open title and career Grand Slam went up in smoke as he experienced physical issues in his second-round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo and fell to a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 defeat on a scorching Thursday.

Sinner arrived in Paris as the favourite for the title having lifted claycourt titles in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, with his main rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ruled out with injury and Novak Djokovic searching for his best form.

But Cerundolo tore up the script in a dramatic clash where he held his nerve even as last year's runner-up Sinner crumbled while on the verge of a big win, sending shockwaves through Roland Garros.

Sinner Starts Strong against Cerundolo

As the temperature climbed over the 30 degrees Celsius mark for the first time in the afternoon, Sinner had already breezed through the first set on the back of a solitary break, and the 24-year-old Italian looked to be in cruise mode.

Cerundolo offered resistance towards the end of the second set, but the 56th-ranked Argentine was left with a mountain to climb after Sinner unleashed a huge forehand winner to double his lead in the match for the loss of only five games.

 

Physical Struggles Change the Match

The four-times Grand Slam champion cooled off with an ice towel in the break and turned up the intensity on his unseeded opponent in the third set to go 5-1 ahead, before he began to struggle and halted play when serving at 5-4.

Sinner returned from an off-court medical timeout five minutes later and was immediately broken for 5-5, and dropped the next two games to hand the set to his Argentine opponent, who sensed the chance to pull off a major upset.

Still not at his best, Sinner surrendered the fourth set tamely and was broken early in the decider, as Cerundolo took full advantage to leave the Grand Slam without its title favourite.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

French Open: Osaka digs deep against Vekic to advance
French Open: Osaka digs deep against Vekic to advance
French Open: Swiatek battles past Bejlek; Rybakina Stunned
French Open: Swiatek battles past Bejlek; Rybakina Stunned
French Open: Djokovic Survives Royer Test, Moves Into Third Round
French Open: Djokovic Survives Royer Test, Moves Into Third Round
Naomi Osaka's Eiffel Tower Look Lights Up French Open
Naomi Osaka's Eiffel Tower Look Lights Up French Open
Sabalenka, Osaka, Gauff race into French Open second round
Sabalenka, Osaka, Gauff race into French Open second round

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Eid Spirit at Taj Mahal: Agra Celebrates Peace, Unity and Joy1:58

Eid Spirit at Taj Mahal: Agra Celebrates Peace, Unity and...

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals during outing in Mumbai0:25

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals...

Disha Patani's HOT new look is breaking the Internet0:55

Disha Patani's HOT new look is breaking the Internet

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO