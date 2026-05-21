Rybakina headlines fierce race for French Open women's crown

With established stars surging, fearless newcomers rising and clay-court form peaking, the women’s French Open promises a fierce battle for supremacy.

IMAGE: World No. 2 Elena Rybakina enters the 2026 French Open with a realistic chance of capturing the No. 1 ranking. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points Elena Rybakina enters Roland Garros as one of the hottest favourites after winning the Australian Open and defending her Stuttgart title, with the world number one ranking within reach.

Elina Svitolina stunned the field by defeating Coco Gauff, Rybakina and Iga Swiatek en route to the Italian Open crown, underlining her serious title credentials.

Jessica Pegula believes technical improvements to her serve could finally help her convert consistent deep runs into a maiden major triumph.

Marta Kostyuk arrives unbeaten on clay this year after capturing titles in Madrid and Rouen, despite a recent injury scare.

Mirra Andreeva has steadily evolved from teenage prodigy to genuine contender, building momentum with another impressive clay-court campaign ahead of Paris.

As the red clay of French Open prepares to test the nerve, endurance and artistry of the world’s finest, the women’s singles draw promises a collision of power, precision and persistence unlike any other Grand Slam this season.

From proven champions seeking to cement their legacy to hungry contenders chasing a maiden major crown, Roland Garros opens its gates to a field brimming with intrigue.

Elena Rybakina arrives with the swagger of a newly crowned Australian Open champion and a genuine shot at the world number one ranking, while Elina Svitolina has reignited her title ambitions with a blazing run through Rome.

Jessica Pegula continues her pursuit of a long-awaited breakthrough, Marta Kostyuk has emerged as the tournament’s dangerous dark horse after a stunning clay-court surge, and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva appears increasingly ready to transform promise into Grand Slam glory.

On Parisian clay, reputations can crumble and new stars can rise in spectacular fashion -- and this year’s women’s competition feels primed for both.

The following are some of the contenders for the women's singles title at the French Open, which begins on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Elena Rybakina: One of the hottest favourites

* World ranking: 2

Two-time French Open quarter-finalist Rybakina started 2026 on a high note as she won her second Grand Slam at the Australian Open, her first since Wimbledon 2022.

Rybakina, who could not go past the fourth round of any major last year, turned things around at the WTA Finals in November where she beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The 26-year-old started her clay season successfully defending her Stuttgart Open title last month, and has an opportunity to dethrone Sabalenka as the World No. 1 at the French Open.

Elina Svitolina: Eyeing Maiden French Open Crown

IMAGE: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

* World ranking: 7

Svitolina stormed to victory over defending French Open champion Coco Gauff at last week's Italian Open final, establishing herself as one of the leading contenders at Roland Garros this year.

The Ukrainian, who has reached the French Open quarterfinals five times, had also beaten Rybakina and Iga Swiatek earlier in the Italian Open, sending a warning shot to the favourites ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.

The 31-year-old reached the Australian Open semifinals in January and has picked up seven wins over top-10 ranked opponents in 2026, as she looks to win her first Grand Slam at the French Open.

• Who are the other men's contenders to look out for at the French Open?

Jessica Pegula: Seeking Grand Slam breakthrough

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula of the United States. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

* World ranking: 5

Still chasing her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Pegula faced heartbreak close to the summit in the last two majors, as she crashed out in the semi-finals at the U.S. and Australian Open.

The 32-year-old credited her evolved serve for her improved form, telling the Tennis Channel in March that she had shifted her focus from pure speed to adding different spins and improving placement.

The former U.S. Open finalist will hope her new technique will make her more effective on clay at Roland Garros, where she reached the quarter-finals in 2022.

Marta Kostyuk: A Potential Dark Horse

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates with the Madrid Open trophy. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

* World ranking: 15

Kostyuk has not gone beyond the French Open's second round since 2021 but the 23-year-old emerged as a surprise dark horse ahead of the French Open when she won the Madrid Open, claiming her first WTA 1000 title, beating Mirra Andreeva in the final.

An injury scare due to hip and thigh issues forced her to withdraw from the Italian Open earlier this month, but she is expected to enter the French Open healed, rested and undefeated on clay this year, with 12 wins and two titles, having also won the Rouen Open last month.

Mirra Andreeva: From teenage prodigy to genuine contender

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

* World ranking: 6

Andreeva rose to prominence with her run to the French Open semi-finals in 2024, and followed up with a quarter-final berth a year later.

The 19-year-old has shown steady improvement during the clay season, winning Linz Open and beating Swiatek in the Stuttgart Open quarters before reaching her first WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open earlier this month.