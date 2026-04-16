French Open Announces Significant Prize Money Increase for 2026

French Open said the tournament would trial allowing players to use wearable connected devices to collect physical performance data, becoming the first Grand Slam to do so.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning the 2025 French Open men's singles title. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points The French Open 2026 prize money will increase by 9.5%, reaching 61.7 million euros.

Roland-Garros maintains equal prize money for both men and women competitors.

Despite the increase, the French Open's total prize money remains behind that of the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

Organisers will also stage a series of ceremonies to honour players appearing at the tournament for the final time or who have recently retired

Prize money at this year's French Open will jump by 9.5%, taking the total purse to 61.7 million euros ($72.69 million), organisers said on Thursday.



The increase of 5.4 million euros compared to 2025 continues a steady rise in player earnings at the claycourt Grand Slam.



The organisers have in recent years focused on boosting prize money across all rounds, not only for the champions but also for players eliminated in the early stages, amid growing calls within the sport for a fairer distribution of revenues.



The Paris major, staged annually at Roland-Garros, has maintained equal prize money for men and women.



The prize money increase comes as pressure mounts from players for a greater share of revenues, with discussions ongoing across the sport involving governing bodies and tournament organisers.



Despite the latest rise, Roland-Garros is expected to remain behind the other three Grand Slams in overall prize money.



The US Open offered the largest prize fund of the Grand Slams last year with $90 million, while Wimbledon paid out 53.5 million pounds ($72.40 million).



The Australian Open offered a record A$111.5 million ($79.92 million) in prize money this year.



Organisers also said the tournament would trial allowing players to use wearable connected devices to collect physical performance data, becoming the first Grand Slam to do so.



The use of such technology has been permitted on the ATP Tour since 2024, though Grand Slam events operate independently. The trial will also apply at Wimbledon and the US Open.

CEREMONIES FOR PLAYERS RETIRING

Organisers will also stage a series of ceremonies to honour players appearing at the tournament for the final time or who have recently retired.



Former world number four Caroline Garcia, who announced last year she would end her career in 2025, will be celebrated on June 4 between the women’s semi-finals, having opted to delay any tribute when she made her farewell appearance in 2025.



Frenchman Gael Monfils, who has said the 2026 season will be his last, will also be honoured during the tournament and at a charity event on May 21 on Court Philippe-Chatrier titled “Gael and Friends”.



"He's a showman, we’ve given him the keys for this charity evening,” tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said. “There will obviously be tennis, with a particular mixed doubles format, and there will be entertainment. He has a very specific universe.”



Proceeds from the event will go to federation-linked charities and causes chosen by Monfils.



Swiss player Stanislas Wawrinka, the 2015 champion and a three-times Grand Slam winner, will also be honoured after what is expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.



($1 = 0.8488 euros)