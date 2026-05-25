French Open: Nishesh Basavareddy knocks out 7th seed Fritz; Zverev cruises

Fritz falls to Basavareddy in French Open shock

IMAGE: Nishesh Basavareddy of the US celebrates winning his first round match against Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points 21-year-old wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy stunned fellow American seventh seed Taylor Fritz.

Alexander Zverev is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title.

Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva dished out a barrage of baseline winners to outclass France's Fiona Ferro.

Seventh seed Taylor Fritz was stunned 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1 by fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the French Open on Sunday as his injury-disrupted claycourt season ended with a whimper.



Fritz returned with an opening defeat at Geneva last week after two months away due to a knee injury and he showed signs of rust under the afternoon sun on Court Suzanne Lenglen against 21-year-old wildcard Basavareddy.

It was Basavareddy's composure on his Roland Garros main draw debut, however, that secured the victory and left his fans standing in their seats chanting his name at the end of an entertaining clash.



"I'm super happy to get through that after losing that third set ... thank you all," Basavareddy said.



"All the players play their best in these tournaments and for me to do that today means the world."



After a tight opening set slipped away in a see-sawing tiebreak, the 28-year-old came out firing in the second frame, only to surrender an early break as Basavareddy mixed up his game with impeccable drop shots to trouble his compatriot.





IMAGE: Nishesh Basavareddy in action. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Fritz was soon staring at back-to-back first-round defeats at Roland Garros when world number 148 Basavareddy unleashed a powerful serve late in the second-set tiebreak to double his lead in the match.



The third set went with serve for 12 games and Fritz let out a loud scream when he won the tiebreak after saving a matchpoint but Basavareddy was not to be denied a maiden top-10 win, and he took complete control of the fourth set and finished the job.

"I knew I was playing at a high level," Basavareddy added. "If I kept going, I'd have more chances, and I was able to come out strong in the beginning of the fourth set. That was the best set I think I've ever played."



Up next for Basavareddy is a second-round clash with either Alexander Shevchenko or Alex Michelsen.

Zverev in cruise control on Day 1

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French Open dark horse Alexander Zverev started his Roland Garros campaign with a meticulous 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 first-round demolition of France's Benjamin Bonzi in searing heat on Sunday.



The 2024 runner-up and three-times semi-finalist, who is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title, never allowed the world number 95 into the contest on court Philippe Chatrier as he set up a second-round meeting with Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.



"Very good start to the tournament, it's always good to start with a win in straight sets especially against Benjamin who can be a tricky opponent," the German second seed said.



The tournament started under blazing sun as fans in Panama hats streamed into Roland Garros, which felt more like the Riviera than claycourt grind as alleys echoed with a violin rendition of Coldplay's "Viva la Vida" and other soft-rock staples.



With temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), Russian Karen Khachanov, seeded 13, dispatched French hope Arthur Gea on Court Suzanne Lenglen before 11th seed Swiss Belinda Bencic downed Sinja Kraus of Austria.

Andreeva advances to second round

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva in action during her first round match against France's Fiona Ferro. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva dished out a barrage of baseline winners as she made light work of France's Fiona Ferro 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round.



The 19-year-old Russian was never in trouble on a sun-drenched court Philippe Chatrier and sealed victory on her first match point when Ferro made her 24th unforced error.



Hours after a Russian missile landed near her family home in Kyiv in Ukraine, Marta Kostyuk took to the court to dispatch Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-3.

The 23-year-old, who advanced to the second round at Roland Garros, said she was overwhelmed with anxiety after receiving pictures of the damage close to the house where her mother, sister and aunt were staying.



“I felt sick just for the thought that if it was 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mum and a sister today,” Kostyuk told reporters.