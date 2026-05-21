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Home  » Sports » Easy start for Sinner, tough challenge awaits Djokovic at Roland Garros

Easy start for Sinner, tough challenge awaits Djokovic at Roland Garros

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Last updated on: May 22, 2026 00:51 IST

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Jannik Sinner received a favourable French Open draw while Novak Djokovic faces a challenging path. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are set for a possible semi-final clash at Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner wil begin his French Open campaign against French wildcard Clement Tabur.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner will begin his French Open campaign against French wildcard Clement Tabur. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points

  • World No 1 Jannik Sinner appears to have a favourable path in the top half of the draw..
  • Novak Djokovic faces a much tougher route, opening against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
  • Djokovic could potentially meet Joao Fonseca, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in successive rounds.
  • Aryna Sabalenka and Gauff are projected to clash in the semi-finals.

World number one Jannik Sinner will open his French Open campaign against French wildcard Clement Tabur after Thursday’s draw handed the Italian top seed a favourable-looking path through the top half of the men’s singles bracket.

Sinner, the overwhelming favourite for the title in Paris, could meet another Frenchman in 30th seed Corentin Moutet in the third round and, if the seedings hold, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.

 

The Italian arrives at Roland Garros with momentum and a draw that appears lighter than that of his main rivals as he seeks a first title on the Paris clay.

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic faces a far more testing route after being drawn against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round.

Djokovic could run into Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round, twice French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the last 16 and 2024 finalist Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Zverev, seeded second, begins against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

French veteran Gael Monfils was drawn against compatriot Hugo Gaston for what is expected to be his final appearance at Roland Garros.

Another farewell storyline will see 17th seed Arthur Fils take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who is also preparing for his final campaign on the Paris clay.

Swiatek opens against Jones as she chases another Roland Garros title

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff begins her title defence against fellow American Taylor Townsend while world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Frenchwoman Lois Boisson, last year’s surprise semi-finalist, will play Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya and sits in Gauff’s section of the draw, with a potential fourth-round meeting against the American.

Gauff and Sabalenka, who met in last year’s final, cannot face each other in this year’s championship match as they are projected to meet in the semi-finals.

Four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek opens against Australia’s Emerson Jones and could face recent Rome winner Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Elena Rybakina starts her tournament against Slovenia’s Veronika Erjavec.

Source: REUTERS
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