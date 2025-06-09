HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 Images From Alcaraz-Sinner's Epic Final

REDIFF SPORTS
June 09, 2025 15:11 IST

Together, the two young stars have now claimed seven out of the last eight Grand Slam titles.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the ball kids after winning the French Open title. All Photographs: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz produced an epic comeback for the ages, saving three match points to beat World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the longest French Open final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

At five hours and 29 minutes, it surpassed the previous record set by Mats Wilander when he beat Guillermo Vilas in 1982 and is the second-longest final at all the four majors.

Carlos Alcaraz

In an incredible turnaround, Alcaraz saved three championship points while serving at 3-5 in the fourth set before he prevailed in the final set in the tie-breaker, to improve his perfect record to 5-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Jannik Sinner

The 22-year-old Spaniard is now the second -- and youngest -- male player to have won his first five major finals, and the first man since Gaston Gaudio in 2004 to save championship points and win a Roland-Garros final.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz and Sinner contested their first Grand Slam final -- also the first between players born in the 2000s.

 

They combined hit 123 winners in a relentless, back-and-forth battle that captivated Paris.

The final points tally was 193-192 in Sinner's favour but he fell agonisingly short of becoming the first Italian man to win the clay court title since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz handed Sinner his first defeat in a Grand Slam final after the Italian claimed his first three at the Australian Open (2024 and 2025) and US Open (2024).

Together, the two young stars have now claimed seven out of the last eight Grand Slam titles.

Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz has now equalled Nadal's tally of five major titles at the same stage of their careers. Nadal was one day younger when he beat Roger Federer in another final for the ages at Wimbledon in 2008 for his fifth Grand Slam title.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz, who becomes the third man to retain the French Open title this century, after Nadal and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, has cemented his status as a generational talent.

Carlos Alcaraz

 

Carlos Alcaraz

 

Carlos Alcaraz

REDIFF SPORTS
