News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Olympic Committee chief steps down ahead of Games

French Olympic Committee chief steps down ahead of Games

May 25, 2023 19:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brigitte Henriques

IMAGE: Brigitte Henriques had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch an internal audit of the French Olympic Committee amid a long-standing row with former general secretary Didier Seminet. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) president Brigitte Henriques has resigned a little over a year before the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the CNOSF said on Thursday.

"At the opening of the CNOSF general assembly held today at the Maison du Sport Français, Brigitte Henriques announced her decision to step down as president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee," the CNOSF said in a statement.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26-August 11.

 

Henriques had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch an internal audit of the CNOSF amid a long-standing row with former general secretary Didier Seminet.

Henriques returned to her position last December following two months sick leave after accusing Seminet of "psychological violence".

Seminet has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Henriques.

The CNOSF is not related to the Paris 2024 organising committee.

"Astrid Guyart, general secretary of the CNOSF, will assume the presidency ... during this transitional period and will have to organise a Board of Directors that will elect a president from among its members within the next three months," the statement added.

"Brigitte Henriques calls on all members of the sports movement to remain mobilised on the essential and paramount objective: the full success of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024."

Henriques had also been at odds with her predecessor Denis Masseglia, with her lawyer, Arash Derambarsh, saying last month that she and the CNOSF had been targeted by a campaign of "destabilisation, false information and lies".

"I would like to sincerely thank and salute Brigitte Henriques for her commitment to French sport. For the past two years, she has been at Paris 2024's side at all times," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"Today, one year before the Games, I call for collective responsibility. It is urgent to find a climate of peace and stability so that the sport movement is at the heart of the success of the Games."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Decision on Asia Cup hosts on May 28: Jay Shah
Decision on Asia Cup hosts on May 28: Jay Shah
LaLiga boss apologises to Vinicius for online attack
LaLiga boss apologises to Vinicius for online attack
Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter quarters; Sen out
Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter quarters; Sen out
French Open Draw: Tough path ahead Alcaraz
French Open Draw: Tough path ahead Alcaraz
Show 'big heart' and join Parl opening: BJP to Oppn
Show 'big heart' and join Parl opening: BJP to Oppn
Protesting wrestlers to garner support
Protesting wrestlers to garner support
United Oppn can defeat Centre's ordinance: Kejriwal
United Oppn can defeat Centre's ordinance: Kejriwal

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final

Captain Rohit on India's run-up to WTC final

'What a spell from Akash Madhwal'

'What a spell from Akash Madhwal'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances