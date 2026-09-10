Home  » Sports » French FA withdraws support for Infantino's FIFA re-election bid

French FA withdraws support for Infantino's FIFA re-election bid

September 10, 2026 16:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The French Football Federation has officially withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president, adding to the growing dissent among European federations following his controversial proposal to sell a stake in FIFA competitions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Key Points

  • The French Football Federation (FFF) has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president.
  • Infantino has faced criticism since his proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors was abandoned.
  • Several European federations, including England's and Italy's, have also withdrawn their backing for Infantino.
  • UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and CONCACAF are seeking an alternative candidate for the FIFA presidency.
  • Infantino still retains the support of South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF.
 

The French Football Federation is withdrawing its support for Gianni Infantino's reelection bid as head of FIFA next year, FFF President Philippe Diallo said on Thursday.

Growing Opposition to Infantino

Infantino, who is seeking another term as FIFA president, has faced criticism since his failed proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors was abandoned in July following widespread opposition from football's regional confederations.

Several European federations, including England's and Italy's, have withdrawn their backing for Infantino since the collapse of his proposed World Cup stake sale. UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and North America's CONCACAF have called for change at the top of FIFA and are seeking a credible alternative ahead of the March election.

Infantino's Remaining Support

Infantino still has the support of South America's CONMEBOL and Africa's CAF. The FIFA presidential election will take place in Rabat on March 18, 2027.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

FIFAGianni InfantinoFrench Football FederationFFFWorld Cup

More From Rediff

PIX: Gauff saves two match-points to enter US Open semis

PIX: Gauff saves two match-points to enter US Open semis
US Open PIX: Rybakina makes US Open semis, takes No. 1 spot

US Open PIX: Rybakina makes US Open semis, takes No. 1 spot
Champions League PIX: Barcelona Rout Feyenoord

Champions League PIX: Barcelona Rout Feyenoord

Related Stories

Fresh Twist in Vinesh Phogat's World Championship Trial Bid

Fresh Twist in Vinesh Phogat's World Championship Trial Bid

Quick Links

Asian Football ConfederationCONCACAFEnglandItalyUEFA

Web Stories

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know
Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look

Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look
Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026