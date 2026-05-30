French crowd roars as Parry shocks 6th seed at Roland Garros

Diane Parry delivered a stunning upset against Amanda Anisimova at the French Open, securing her spot in the fourth round and igniting excitement among home fans.

IMAGE: France's Diane Parry in action during her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the US. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Diane Parry defeated Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling three-set match at the French Open.

Parry's victory marks her first time reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament.

The Frenchwoman showed resilience, recovering from a shaky start to win the first set and dominating the tiebreak in the third.

Parry will face Maja Chwalinska in the fourth round of the French Open.

Parry's win ensures local representation in the second week of the French Open women's draw.

Diane Parry, the last Frenchwoman standing in the French Open women's draw, pulled off a stunning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory over American Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, advancing to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old, ranked 92nd in the world, delighted the home crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier as she eliminated Anisimova, the sixth seed and a two-time major finalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2025, as well as a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2019.

Parry's Road To Victory

The Frenchwoman endured a shaky start, falling 3-1 behind in the opening set, but stormed back with five successive games to claim it on her third set point. Anisimova, however, found her footing in the second set, breaking Parry at a critical stage to force a deciding set.

The third set unfolded in dramatic fashion as Parry broke to lead 4-3, only for the American to immediately break back, amplifying the tension. It was in the decisive tiebreak where Parry showed her mettle, taking control early and clinching victory on her first match point after two hours and 44 minutes.

Parry's Excitement And Future Match

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova of the US in action during her third round match against France's Diane Parry. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Parry, who is a fan of soccer side Paris St Germain, was relieved to finish her third round before the team's Champions League final against Arsenal.

"So happy I have experienced this match in this atmosphere, you were exceptional. It was a big day with my match and PSG's final awaiting us," Parry said on court.

With her second career victory over a top-10 player, Parry ensured a local representation in the second week of the French Open women's draw for the third straight tournament.

She will face Poland's Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, in the fourth round. Chwalinska, on her maiden appearance at the French Open, has been the surprise package of the tournament with a remarkable run to the last 16.