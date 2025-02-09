HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Freestyle Chess: It's Gukesh vs Caruana in quarters

Freestyle Chess: It's Gukesh vs Caruana in quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
February 09, 2025 13:55 IST

D Gukesh

IMAGE: India’s D Gukesh just about made it to the knock-out stage, edging out Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia and Levon Aronian of United States, the last two finishers in the round-robin stage of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam that was played under rapid-chess rules. Photograph: Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025/Instagram

World champion D Gukesh will take on Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the two-game quarter-final after the latter picked the Indian in a unique format typical of Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, in Hamburg, Germany.

Finishing eighth among 10 participants, Gukesh just about made it to the knock-out stage edging out Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia and Levon Aronian of United States, the last two finishers in the round-robin stage that was played under rapid-chess rules.

Alireza Firouzja of France defeated tournament leader Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the final round to top the table.

 

As per the tournament rules, the top three have the right to decide their opponents in the quarter-final and Firouzja picked Vincent Keymer of Germany as his opponent.

Sindarov surprised everyone by going for Hikaru Nakamura of the United States -- a formidable name in chess 960 -- while Caruana opted for Gukesh, leaving out Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan to battle it out.

The knock-out will be a different format and will be played under classical chess rules.

This attempt could be a path-breaker for the new variant on the 64 squares in which the piece position is changed just before the start of the round and the real chess skills are tested instead of the opening-game knowledge.

There are 960 different ways to set up the pieces, hence the version was, until now, popularly known as 'Chess 960'.

There will be two games in each knockout and, in case of a tied result, games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

The tournament has a prize pool of US $750,000 out of which US $200,000 is reserved for the winner.

So far, five tournaments have been announced this year and there is an additional bonus of US $150,000, 100,000 and 50,000 for the top-three finishers.

The event had run into rough weather with the international chess federation (FIDE) when it was proposed that there could be a possible Freestyle Chess World Championship run by the new promoters.

After much deliberation, the idea was dropped for the next 10 months and FIDE gave its approval to run the event as a grand slam.

However, given the fact that there is no love lost between FIDE and Carlsen on the matter, it is likely the issue will resurface soon.

Pairings (Quarter-finals): Alireza Firouzja (Fra) vs Vincent Keymer (Ger); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA); D Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana (USA); Magnus Carlsen vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb)

Final standings after rapid section: 1-2. Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 6.5), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 6.5); 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6); 4-5: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5.5); 6. Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4); 7-8: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3.5), D Gukesh (Ind, 3.5); 9. Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 2.5) 10. Levon Aronian (USA, 1.5).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
