Freestyle Chess: Gukesh loses to Nakamura; Keymer shocks Carlsen

Freestyle Chess: Gukesh loses to Nakamura; Keymer shocks Carlsen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 13, 2025 00:47 IST

D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh was outsmarted in the second game of the tie-breaker by Hikaru Nakamura. Photograph: Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025/Instagram

World Champion D Gukesh's quest for a victory continued as Hikaru Nakamura defeated him in the tie-breaker of the 5-8 place play-off at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Hamburg on Wednesday.

Gukesh was outsmarted in the second game of the tie-breaker after gaining a good advantage with his white pieces.

The Indian made one tactical error which Nakamura pounced on to reach the fifth-place play-off with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. He will next face Alireza Firouzja of France.

In the first game (Classic mode) of the two-game tiebreaker, Gukesh had to defend an inferior position with black.

It was only in the endgame that Gukesh managed to find some foothold before agreeing to the inevitable draw.

Vincent Keymer

IMAGE: Vincent Keymer registered a brilliant 1.5-0.5
victory over Magnus Carlseny. Photograph: Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025/Instagram

But the day belonged to Vincent Keymer who scripted a brilliant 1.5-0.5 victory over top-rated Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

Having won the first game in the tie-break, Keymer was just a draw away from sealing his berth to the finals and he didn't disappoint the local fans either.

Carlsen was put under pressure right from the word go despite having the white pieces and by move nine itself Keymer enjoyed an optical advantage.

Carlsen fought back and even seized back the initiative for a short while but Keymer neutralised the position after an unforced error.

 

Carlsen kept the battle on for as long as he could but once the exchange of last few pawns became imminent the result was in no doubt.

The game lasted 48 moves leaving Carlsen to vie for the 3-4 place in the tournament.

Keymer will now play the final against the winner of the match between American Fabiano Caruana and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

