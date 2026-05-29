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Sonmez trips over advertisement sign, tumbles out of French Open

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May 29, 2026 19:14 IST

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Zeynep Sonmez's French Open doubles campaign ended abruptly after a freak accident as she tripped over an advertising sign, resulting in a leg injury that forced her retirement.

Zeynep Sonmez

IMAGE: Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez, partnering German Tatjana Maria, sustained a leg injury during her doubles match against Ukrainian duo Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska at the French Open on Friday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Zeynep Sonmez tripped over an advertising sign during her French Open doubles match.
  • The fall resulted in a leg injury, forcing Sonmez to retire from the match.
  • Sonmez was partnering with German Tatjana Maria against Ukrainian duo Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska.
  • The incident occurred early in the first set, bringing the contest to an abrupt end.
  • Sonmez is known for her sportsmanship, previously assisting a ball girl at the Australian Open.

Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez tripped over an advertising sign and crashed into a wall while chasing the ball in her doubles match at the French Open on Friday, with the leg injury she sustained bringing her campaign to an early end.

Sonmez, who was partnering German Tatjana Maria in their second round match against Ukrainian duo Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, ran towards the back of Court Six as she chased a high ball at 2-0 down in the opening set.

 

The Unfortunate Fall

The 24-year-old looked to have given up her chase as the ball bounced over her head but she tripped on a small sign that served as an advertisement for a sponsor and fell face first towards the wall.

Although Sonmez reacted quickly to avoid a more serious injury to her head and face, she stayed down and clutched her bruised right leg, as her teammate and opponents ran to her.

Match Abandoned After Injury

After returning to her seat at the centre of the court and following a check by the tournament doctor, Sonmez pulled out and the contest came to an abrupt end after 17 minutes.

Sonmez is a popular player on the women's tour and had won the hearts of fans at the Australian Open in January, when she rushed to the aid of a ball girl who fainted in the punishing Melbourne heat during her singles match.

Source: REUTERS
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